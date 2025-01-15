Dog Vaccines Market Growth & Trends Outlook 2025-2030: Rising Pet Humanization Fuels Demand for Dog Vaccines, Driving $2.88 Billion Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vaccine Type, By Disease Type, By Route Of Administration, By Duration Of Immunity, By Component, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dog vaccine market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2030 and display a CAGR of 6.45% from 2025 to 2030.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing trend of pet humanization, pet ownership among millennials, and rising consciousness regarding preventive healthcare. According to Boehringer Ingelheim International, 35% of millennials and 32% of baby boomers own a pet. In addition, the rise in pet spending and insurance is also expected to add to the growth of this market. According to an article published by WorldAnimalFoundation.org in February 2023, dog owners spent approximately USD 570 more than cat owners.



Moreover, the increasing pet population, rising income levels in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, and consequent changes in the lifestyle of people are expected to impact the growth of the dog vaccine industry significantly.





Dog Vaccine Market Report Highlights

Based on vaccine type, the modified/attenuated live vaccine segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.03% in 2024, as they help prevent disease and provide long-term immunity.

Based on disease type, the canine rabies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period due to the high prevalence of this disease and its zoonotic potential.

Based on route of administration, the oral vaccine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Based on duration of immunity, the 1-year segment dominated the market with a share of 51.2% in 2024 owing to their convenience.

Based on component, the combined vaccines segment accounted for the largest market share of 65%. It is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to its ability to protect against more than one disease.

North America dominated with a share of 38% in 2024, owing to the presence of major players and increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare for pets. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific dogs vaccine market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key market players in the dog insurance market include:

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck

Elanco

Virbac

Bioveta

Hester Biosciences

Brilliant Bio Pharma

Heska

Zendal Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



