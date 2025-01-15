OTC Markets Group Announces the 2025 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the 2025 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2025 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2024 calendar year.

“We congratulate this year’s OTCQX Best 50 companies on achieving a high level of performance during another challenging year for markets,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This year’s group includes companies from all over the world, representing a diverse set of industries and specialties that clearly show the value of global cross-border trading.”

2025 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

The 2025 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded a total $5.85 billion dollar volume. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 74% in 2024. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year’s list was over $173 million, and among them were 7 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year’s top performing company is BTQ Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: BTQQF), a Vancouver-based technology company developing new solutions for hardware and software in the field of post-quantum cryptography. BTQ Technologies cross-trades on CBOE Canada under the ticker “BTQ.”

Canadian and U.S. companies comprised a high concentration of the 2025 OTCQX Best 50 at 27 and 11 companies respectively. The list also includes companies traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Australian Securities Exchange, and London Stock Exchange. The range of industries represented this year signifies OTCQX’s growth in specialized areas like technology along with the continued growth as a market for global companies.

Eight banks were included among this year’s OTCQX Best 50 list:

Six digital asset companies and products also made an appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list, four of which are from Grayscale Investments:

The 2025 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank Company Symbol 1 BTQ Technologies Corp. BTQQF 2 VITALHUB CORP VHIBF 3 American Rare Earths Ltd. AMRRY 4 Covalon Technologies Ltd. CVALF 5 LUCA MINING CORP. LUCMF 6 Grayscale Horizen Trust (ZEN) HZEN 7 PYROGENESIS INC. PYRGF 8 Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) BCHG 9 Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund BITW 10 Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) ZCSH 11 Freegold Ventures Ltd. FGOVF 12 Montage Gold Corp. MAUTF 13 GBank Financial Holdings Inc. GBFH 14 Lundin Gold Inc. LUGDF 15 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. QEPC 16 G2 Goldfields Inc. GUYGF 17 VIREO GROWTH INC. VREOF 18 Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi AKBTY 19 Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. OLNCF 20 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC GDLC 21 PB Financial Corporation PBNC 22 Jaguar Mining Inc. JAGGF 23 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. BCHPY 24 Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. TGHLF 25 Aftermath Silver Ltd. AAGFF 26 Orogen Royalties Inc. OGNRF 27 Kenorland Minerals Ltd. KLDCF 28 RIO2 Limited RIOFF 29 Osprey Bitcoin Trust OBTC 30 Western Exploration Inc. WEXPF 31 Glass House Brands Inc. GLASF 32 First Berlin Bancorp, Inc. FTFI 33 Valeura Energy Inc. VLERF 34 Tecogen Inc TGEN 35 Marks & Spencer Group Plc MAKSY 36 Andean Precious Metals Corp ANPMF 37 Air Canada ACDVF 38 First Acceptance Corp. FACO 39 Private Bancorp of America, Inc. PBAM 40 kneat.com, Inc. KSIOF 41 CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. COSO 42 Foresight Financial Group Inc. FGFH 43 Butler National Corp. BUKS 44 Marimaca Copper Corp. MARIF 45 Aldebaran Resources Inc. ADBRF 46 AMERICAN RIVIERA BANCORP ARBV 47 Well Health Technologies Corp. WHTCF 48 Commencement Bancorp Inc CBWA 49 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVPAF 50 Interpace Biosciences, Inc. IDXG



OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2024, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2025 OTCQX Best 50:

traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2023

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2024

closing share price on December 31, 2024, greater than on December 31, 2023

traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2024

not a “penny stock” on December 31, 2024 as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2024

View the complete 2025 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.

OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading over 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

