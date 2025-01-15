Wide-bandgap (WBG) Semiconductor Market Challenges and Innovations: A Focus on the Ecosystem and the Levers That Will Accelerate Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Accelerators in the WBG Semiconductor Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
WBG semiconductors are at an early stage of commercialization and exhibit significant growth projections over the next 10 years.
For this reason, various integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and fabless manufacturers are adopting SiC and GaN devices for product development. They are engaging with customers across verticals such as automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer to capitalize on this high-growth opportunity. That said, the projected growth in the WBG semiconductor market during the next 10 years can only happen if companies overcome the challenges associated with cost, yield, and reliability through research and innovation efforts.
This study identifies the spectrum of challenges the WBG semiconductor market faces and rates the top 3 challenges that impact market growth the most. It identifies the main innovations in the WBG ecosystem (which are in different stages of commercialization) that will overcome these challenges and accelerate market growth for WBG semiconductor devices.
The innovations are focused more on the ecosystem than the devices themselves. The study focuses less on market performance and quantitative aspects and more on identifying the levers that will accelerate market growth.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Qromis
- Infineon
- KISAB
- DISCO Corporation
- AIXTRON SE
- SiC Innovation Alliance
- Keysight Technologies
- Axus Technology
Key Topics Covered
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Differentiation Between Silicon and WBG Semiconductors
- SiC Manufacturing Value Chain
- GaN Manufacturing Value Chain
- Growth Metrics
- WBG Semiconductors: The Power Market Functioning as a Growth Engine Throughout the Decade
- WBG Semiconductor Industry Overview
- WBG Power Semiconductor Landscape: Materials, Applications, and Future Trends, Global, 2024
- Challenges in the WBG Semiconductor Landscape
- Significance of Cost, Yield, and Reliability Issues in the WBG Semiconductor Market
- Overcoming Cost Challenges with Increased Wafer Size
- Qromis: Engineered Substrate (QST)
- Infineon: 300 mm GaN-on-Si Wafer
- KISAB: Basal Plane Dislocation (BPD)-free SiC Substrates
- DISCO Corporation: KABRA Process for GaN and SiC Substrates
- AIXTRON SE: G10-GaN Platform for Power and RF Applications
- SiC Innovation Alliance
- Keysight Technologies: 4881HV Wafer Test System
- Axus Technology: CapstoneA CS200 Platform
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
Key Technology Trends Accelerating WBG Market Growth
- Move from Planar to Trench SiC Transistor Structures for Higher Power Density and Lower Conduction Resistance
- Packaging Trends in WBG Semiconductor Power Modules
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in the Power GaN Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 2: Power Efficiency Legislations Across End-user Industries
- Growth Opportunity 3: Developments in Next-generation Power Semiconductor Materials
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mx00c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.