Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October 2024 to no later than 31 January 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/630240

From 13 January until 14 January 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 689,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 295.7596 per share.

The fourth and final tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 13 January OSE 400,000 296.0314 118,412,560.00 CEUX TQEX 14 January OSE 289,000 295.3833 85,365,773.70 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 689,000 295.7596 203,778,333.70 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 21,335,212 267.1119 5,698,889,150.62 CEUX TQEX Total 21,335,212 267.1119 5,698,889,150.62 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 22,024,212 268.0081 5,902,667,484.32 CEUX TQEX Total 22,024,212 268.0081 5,902,667,484.32



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 70,143,866 own shares, corresponding to 2.51% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 61,156,027 own shares, corresponding to 2.19% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment