TransCore Launches New Tolling Technology on West Virginia Turnpike

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in advanced tolling and traffic management solutions, today announced its Infinity tolling technology has successfully gone live along the West Virginia Turnpike. To fulfill the West Virginia Parkways Authority’s (WVPA) mission of improving traveler experience and roadway efficiency, TransCore has deployed its next-generation Infinity Digital Lane System with updated E-ZPass infrastructure and fully integrated toll-by-plate transaction processing capabilities at all four Turnpike toll plazas.

In 2008, WVPA partnered with TransCore to deploy a multimodal tolling system to support cash and E-ZPass payments. In the years since, electronic toll transactions have accounted for a growing proportion of overall turnpike volume, signaling driver and agency preference for the convenience and improved traffic flow that electronic payments enable.

To support the continued migration to electronic tolling, WVPA engaged TransCore to design and install an upgraded tolling system with advanced technology to optimize processing speeds, accommodate increasing electronic transaction volumes, and offer drivers more options for convenient toll payments. With toll-by-plate technology now live on all Turnpike E-ZPass lanes, travelers can pass through the toll plazas quickly, with the option to pay later online.

“This system upgrade was crucial for ensuring WVPA can efficiently operate and support our travelers well into the future. While E-ZPass is still the most efficient option for Turnpike drivers, now travelers can choose a toll-by-plate payment option as a convenient alternative to pay their tolls,” said Jeff Miller, WVPA’s Executive Director. “We strive to provide an excellent experience for Turnpike drivers, and TransCore has been a long-time partner in this endeavor. They work with us to truly design and deliver industry-leading solutions that help us meet our objectives and better serve our customers. Many Turnpike drivers are already experiencing the benefits of the back-office system upgrade we partnered with TransCore to deploy a few months ago, but now that the lane technology is also live, I’m confident that our end-to-end systems are providing more efficient, streamlined travel for our motorists.”

“Having worked in close partnership with WVPA for the better part of two decades, it’s exciting to see our technology, people, and combined efforts culminate in a technologically advanced system that continues to improve the user experience for Turnpike motorists,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “We are fortunate to work with partners like WVPA to design and deploy systems that not only optimize toll road operations, but also enhance how drivers can conveniently engage with operators and pay tolls more efficiently.”

In September 2024, the WVPA partnered with TransCore to successfully launch its latest Integrity back-office system, offering Turnpike drivers more flexible account management and self-service payment options.

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

Follow us on LinkedIn.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c324f3-2962-4e53-a4e9-12fa6322cfb0



