Windfall Bio Achieves Commercial-Scale Production of Methane-Eating Microbes

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, today announced it has successfully scaled up fermentation of its mems (methane-eating microbes) to 17,000 liters, achieving commercial-scale production of its methane removal solution. In demonstrating a repeatable process to produce metric ton quantities of mems, Windfall is significantly de-risking and rapidly scaling up commercial-scale deployments of its nature-based solution across methane-intensive industry verticals while conducting greenhouse and field trials of its fertilizer for organic farming. In doing so, Windfall is undergoing regulatory approvals for its fertilizer and providing large samples to its customers to establish a market for its organic fertilizer product.

Unlocking rapid decarbonization and value creation, Windfall’s nature-based solution harnesses mems to transform methane from any source into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, and progress toward sustainability targets and goals. Allowing the company to solely focus on bringing its solution to multiple industries, Windfall is working with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to accelerate the production of its mems. For this production, Windfall partnered with FERMWORX, a leading specialty fermentation company, enabling commercial-scale operation and validating its ability to support large-scale customer deployments in any industry and its organic fertilizer output.

Windfall’s mems consume methane as a food source, transforming into nitrogen-rich biomass that can be processed into high-value organic fertilizer for the user itself or to be sold in the market – reducing the negative environmental impacts associated with the overuse of synthetic fertilizer while strengthening the fertilizer supply chain.

“Reaching commercial-scale production of our mems marks a pivotal milestone for Windfall Bio and the future of methane removal,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “This achievement not only demonstrates our ability to deploy a nature-based solution at scale but also redefines how industries can turn harmful methane emissions into valuable products like organic fertilizer. By partnering with trusted CMOs like FERMWORX, we’ve fast-tracked our mission to accelerate methane removal across sectors while staying focused on what we do best – creating mems and getting our solution in the hands of our customers to deliver real economic and environmental value on a global scale.”

“At FERMWORX, we specialize in turning bold visions into scalable realities, and partnering with Windfall Bio is a prime example of how our expertise in specialty fermentation can drive transformative change,” said Jon Getzinger, CEO of FERMWORX. “Windfall’s groundbreaking work with mems for methane removal to tackle one of the planet’s most pressing challenges aligns perfectly with our mission to empower innovative companies. By enabling them to scale quickly and efficiently, we are not just manufacturing solutions; we’re helping Windfall create a sustainable future where technology and nature work hand in hand.”

Following the successful scale-up in mems production, Windfall has multiple large-scale commercial runs underway to further its operations and readiness to deploy across customer industries globally. Building on recent company momentum marked by its new research and development facility and its $28 million Series A, Windfall is rapidly scaling its methane removal solution while actively expanding deployments to meet the needs of each customer industry across agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management sectors.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio has developed the first-ever solution to remove climate-harming methane emissions with its nature-based solution that harnesses mems (methane-eating microbes) to transform methane from any source into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, or progress toward sustainability goals. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to reduce their methane footprint while operating more efficiently and improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall Bio is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall Bio is reducing methane and addressing the single fastest way to slow global warming, visit www.windfall.bio.

About FERMWORX

FERMWORX, headquartered in Columbus, GA, is a leading innovator in fermentation and downstream processing. With advanced laboratories and pilot-scale capabilities, the company produces a broad range of biomanufactured products for private enterprises, governmental agencies, and its own customer base. Dedicated to strengthening domestic production, FERMWORX supports efforts to onshore biomanufacturing in the United States, driving innovation and collaboration across industries.

Contact

V2 Communications for Windfall Bio

windfallbio@v2comms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ac7d50-d07b-4055-b8be-d677670b119c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0de4a57-2c60-4de2-9ce3-07dfa0b8adc1