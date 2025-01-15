SoundThinking Partners with Local New Orleans Organizations to Build Bikes for Children

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, hosted a community bike building event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 in partnership with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD).

As part of dedicated programming during the company’s annual all-hands retreat, approximately 275 SoundThinking employees, including the company’s senior executives, worked together—alongside 10 NOPD officers—to build bikes for children ages 5 to 9. Each team was given the necessary bike parts—including frames, pedals, and wheels—to assemble a working bicycle. The teams wrote custom messages to the recipients of each bicycle before handing them over to NORD for delivery to children, along with helmets and bike locks.

“SoundThinking’s mission is to support under-resourced communities. This extends far beyond providing residents with public safety technologies to help keep their neighborhoods safe,” said Ralph Clark, SoundThinking’s CEO, who participated in the event. “In light of last week’s tragedy in this vibrant and unique city, we felt it was especially important to show our steadfast support for New Orleans and help lift their spirits in a small, yet meaningful, way. New Orleans was gracious enough to host our team so soon after the recent devastating attack, and I am so glad that we had the opportunity to thank them for their hospitality by giving back.”

Tuesday’s Build-a-Bike effort aligns with SoundThinking’s broader mission to support and strengthen communities . For example, the company has contributed to support organizations including Officer Down Memorial Page, First Responder Therapy Dogs, the Ella French Scholarship in Chicago, the Physicians Medical Forum, and many more.

“As our city continues to heal in the wake of the recent attack, we are grateful to have partners such as SoundThinking who have given hope to our citizens during these trying times,” said New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. “Their commitment to the safety and well-being of all New Orleanians is not only welcomed, but thoroughly appreciated as our resilient city looks to move forward from this tragedy.”

“We are incredibly thankful to SoundThinking for their generosity and commitment to our youth,” said Larry Barabino, Jr., CEO of NORD. “These bikes are more than just a mode of transportation: they represent freedom, joy, and opportunity for the children in our programs. Partnerships like this allow us to create lasting memories and empower the next generation to lead healthy and active lives.”

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading LPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.





NOPD officers work with a SoundThinking employee to build a bike for New Orleans youth.





NOPD officers and SoundThinking team members showcase a completed customized bike that NORD will distribute to a child in New Orleans.





NOPD officers, NORD staff, and SoundThinking’s leadership team show some of the bikes that were built during the company’s all-hands retreat in New Orleans. The bikes were built in partnership with NOPD, and were handed off to NORD for distribution to children throughout New Orleans.

Company Contact:

Jerome Filip, PR Manager

SoundThinking, Inc.

510-203-0934

jfilip@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ankit Hira and Sean Daly

Solebury Strategic Communications

+1 (203) 546-0444

ahira@soleburystrat.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dafdefb-236f-4cfc-a5fe-72a828a4d2fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/336e06f6-3a1e-4dd1-b0f8-676337bcc9ad