U.S. Biscuits Market Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Mondelez, Britannia Industries, Kellanova, United Biscuits, PARLE, General Mills, Nestle, Campbell's & Ferrero

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Biscuits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. biscuits market is expected to reach USD 28.40 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Product innovation and mergers & acquisitions are two major strategies undertaken by key companies in the U.S. biscuits market. These are among the key factors contributing to market growth as manufacturers are reformulating their products to gain higher margins as well as meet health-orientated consumer demand. For instance, Mondelez's belVita established a new trend in the adult breakfast biscuit market and gained the title of on-the-go packaging with nutritional credentials.

Key players are consistently striving to widen their product portfolio by acquiring players of adjacent market segments. For instance, Turkey's Yildiz surpassed US cereals maker Kellogg Co. and UK-based Burton's Biscuits and became the market leader after acquiring United Biscuits in 2014.



Companies have adopted technologically advanced machinery such as robotics to improve their ability to rapidly prototype & launch new brands, introduce automated quality control instrumentation, maintain consistency in the workflow, and develop fully integrated networks to automate baking, packaging, & other operations. Key companies track sales in real-time using a network of handheld wireless devices and centralized enterprise resource planning systems. Companies are increasingly promoting their brands as free of trans fats, saturated fats, and artificial flavors & sweeteners, and promoting ingredients such as organic wheat flour, cane sugar, rice syrup, and corn starch. Thus, inclination toward low sugar and calorie content is motivating biscuit manufacturers to develop nutritious biscuits, thus presenting significant growth opportunities to the market.





U.S. Biscuits Market Report Highlights

The organized segment dominated the U.S. biscuits industry based on type, with a revenue share of 78.3% in 2024.

Crackers held the largest revenue share of the U.S. biscuits industry in 2024. This is attributed to growing demand from health-conscious customers, enhanced consumption stimulated by the growing inclination towards home entertainment, packaging innovations such as resalable bags, portion-controlled packets, and more.

Based on the source, wheat-based biscuits dominated the U.S. biscuits industry in 2024. This is attributed to factors such as enhanced awareness regarding the role of dietary preferences in well-being, increasing demand for healthy products, growing innovation, and efforts by major companies to align product portfolios with consumer preferences.

The supermarket segment held the largest revenue share of the U.S. biscuits industry in 2024. Companies and marketers prefer using supermarkets for offline distribution over others, as it ensures enhanced brand visibility facilitated by continuous footfall.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.19 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Biscuits Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Ingredient Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Biscuits Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Biscuits Market, By Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type , 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Organized

5.3.2. Unorganized



Chapter 6. U.S. Biscuits Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Biscuits Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

6.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Cookies

6.3.2. Filled/Coated Biscuits

6.3.3. Crackers

6.3.3.2. Flat Crackers

6.3.3.3. Saltine Crackers

6.3.3.4. Filled Crackers

6.3.3.5. Graham Crackers

6.3.4. Cream Wafers

6.3.5. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Biscuits Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Biscuits Market, By Source: Key Takeaways

7.2. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Source, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Oats

7.3.2. Wheat

7.3.3. Millets

7.3.4. Others



Chapter 8. U.S. Biscuits Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Biscuits Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

8.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Specialist Retail Stores

8.3.2. E-commerce

8.3.3. Convenience Stores

8.3.4. Supermarkets

8.3.5. Others



Chapter 9. U.S. Biscuits Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Participant's Overview

9.4. Financial Performance

9.5. Ingredient Benchmarking

9.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.7. Strategy Mapping

9.8. Company Profiles

Mondelez International

Britannia Industries

Kellanova

United Biscuits

PARLE

General Mills

Nestle

The Campbell's Company

Ferrero

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z4kze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment