“Top Climate Tech Trends 2025” Released by Emerald Technology Ventures

ZURICH, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Technology Ventures, a venture capital firm that specializes in early and growth-stage technology companies that focus on areas such as energy transformation, circularity, water, sustainability and industrial IT has released their “ Top Climate Tech Trends 2025 ”. The analysis shares insights from Emerald experts on the key climate tech trends that will shape 2025.

The trends identify key areas of innovation, such as packaging circularity, specialization of AI, energy technology, and global water stewardship solutions. These technologies align with the growing global demand for sustainable solutions across industries.

Highlights from the report include:

Circularity in practice and at scale : With corporate commitments and regulatory momentum driving change, 2025 is poised to witness significant advancements in packaging circularity. Key areas of innovation include paperization, sustainable polymers, high-performance coatings and smart packaging. Start-ups like Genecis, Paptic, and Vytal are pioneering technologies to tackle these challenges.





: With corporate commitments and regulatory momentum driving change, 2025 is poised to witness significant advancements in packaging circularity. Key areas of innovation include paperization, sustainable polymers, high-performance coatings and smart packaging. Start-ups like Genecis, Paptic, and Vytal are pioneering technologies to tackle these challenges. Specialization of AI in industry, robotics, and analytics: This year will focus on specialized AI agents. These domain-specific systems will perform targeted tasks, such as managing warehouse operations or automating ESG reporting. In robotics, drones and automated systems are transforming industries like renewable energy and infrastructure. Start-ups like Flybotix, Sensyn Robotics, and Sewer AI are leading these efforts.





This year will focus on specialized AI agents. These domain-specific systems will perform targeted tasks, such as managing warehouse operations or automating ESG reporting. In robotics, drones and automated systems are transforming industries like renewable energy and infrastructure. Start-ups like Flybotix, Sensyn Robotics, and Sewer AI are leading these efforts. Tech for electricity demand: The rapid electrification of industries and the expansion of AI data centers are creating new energy demand hotspots. The IEA projects global electricity demand from AI and related technologies to surge by nearly 75% by 2026. Solutions to address this growing demand include geothermal projects, small modular reactors, and grid flexibility.





The rapid electrification of industries and the expansion of AI data centers are creating new energy demand hotspots. The IEA projects global electricity demand from AI and related technologies to surge by nearly 75% by 2026. Solutions to address this growing demand include geothermal projects, small modular reactors, and grid flexibility. Tech to enable global water stewardship: Water has become a tangible financial, operational, and environmental risk for corporations worldwide. In 2025, Emerald is closely monitoring solutions that address water availability, quality, and transparency. Start-ups like Kilimo, FIDO, and Aganova are developing technologies to solve global water challenges.



The trends also underline the growing momentum in climate tech investment, with governments, corporations, and startups aligning their efforts to achieve net-zero goals. Emerald Ventures’ insights come from extensive research and collaboration with its portfolio companies, which include leaders in sustainable innovation across Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

“Emerald has been at the forefront of climate tech investing for over two decades,” said Neil Cameron, Partner and circularity expert at Emerald. “Our 2025 trends spotlight the pivotal role of technology in addressing critical sustainability challenges, while also highlighting the tremendous market opportunities for forward-thinking companies.”

To view the full analysis, visit: https://emerald.vc/top-climate-tech-trends-2025/ .

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups. Bold Ideas. Bright Future. www.emerald.vc .

