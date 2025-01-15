Prenetics’ IM8 Achieves Prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® for Daily Ultimate Essentials

– David Beckham Co-Founded Premium Supplements Brand Sets the Standard for Science-Backed Excellence

– Tested for 280+ banned substances, trusted by global athletes in WADA, NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA and more

– IM8 is available at IM8health.com, shipping to 31 countries and regions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics’ IM8, a premium supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham, announces its flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, has been certified to NSF Certified for Sport®, a globally recognized standard for supplement safety, quality, and transparency.

This certification underscores IM8’s commitment to delivering premium products that meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy. The NSF Certified for Sport® program is overseen by NSF, the largest independent third-party testing laboratory in the United States, which has been trusted for decades by consumers, athletes, and organizations to verify product safety and compliance.

To achieve the NSF Certified for Sport® mark, IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials underwent rigorous testing for:

More than 280 banned substances, ensuring compliance with anti-doping regulations of major athletic organizations, including WADA, MLB, NFL, NBA, PGA and more.

Heavy metals, pesticides, and contaminants, confirming the product is safe for consumption.

Label accuracy, guaranteeing that every nutrient listed on the packaging is present in the precise quantities stated.



NSF Certified for Sport® also involves batch testing, meaning that every production batch of IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials is rigorously tested to ensure consistency, safety and quality assurance.

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics and IM8, expressed his pride in the achievement:

“At IM8, we’ve always believed that trust and transparency are the foundation of health and wellness. Earning certification to NSF Certified for Sport®, with its rigorous batch testing, is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. Whether you’re a professional athlete or someone looking to improve your daily nutrition, IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials delivers unmatched quality you can rely on.”

David Trosin, Senior Director, Global Certification at NSF, added:

“Meeting the requirements for NSF Certified for Sport® demonstrates IM8’s commitment to providing athletes and consumers with products they can trust. As an independent third-party testing laboratory in the USA with the reputation of offering the ‘gold standard in dietary supplement certification,’ NSF is proud to ensure every IM8 product meets the highest standards for safety, quality, and label accuracy. IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials has proven to be a product that upholds these values, providing confidence to its users.”

IM8 Pricing Information:

Welcome launch offer: Receive a free welcome kit, including our signature red cup (valued at US$28) and five free travel sachets (valued at US$18).

Daily Ultimate Essentials: US$79 for subscription ($99 one-time) – a powerful, all-in-one formula designed to replace 16 supplements with 92 nutrient-rich ingredients, in a delicious, easy-to-drink format.

Shipping to 31 countries and regions, with free shipping to 26 countries. To get started on your health and wellness journey, please visit IM8health.com.

High-resolution images and press kit can be downloaded from:

https://IM8health.com/press

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, is NSF Certified for Sport®, non-GMO, vegan, common allergen-free (including gluten), and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics, a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

Investor Relations Contact:

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

Prenetics Global Limited

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Jack Taylor

Public Relations

IM8@jacktaylorpr.com