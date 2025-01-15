Lone Wolf Roofing Gets Recognized for Excellence with Fortified Certification and GAF Master Elite Status

METAIRIE, La., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Roofing, a renowned name in reliable roofing solutions, has established itself as a leader in fortified roofing systems . With certifications as both a Fortified Roofer and a GAF Master Elite Roofer, the company provides customers with roofing solutions built to endure even the harshest weather.

"By selecting Lone Wolf Roofing, you're not merely engaging a contractor but collaborating with certified specialists who focus on making your property's safety and durability," said Clare Manale, Owner of Lone Wolf Roofing. “Whether enhancing to a fortified roof for increased weather defense or pursuing the long-term advantages of GAF Master Elite roofing, Lone Wolf Roofing guarantees your investment is valuable.”

Accredited by the BBB, Lone Wolf Roofing maintains an A+ rating and is committed to transparent, ethical business practices. This accreditation reflects our dedication to customer trust, satisfaction, and integrity.

The GAF Master Elite status is awarded to the top 2% of roofing contractors nationwide. This certification means American Roofing meets the strictest standards for quality installation, customer satisfaction, and reliable warranties in residential roofing.

Details of the Certifications and Awards:

2022-2025 Better Business Bureau (BBB)

2018-2024 Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Coach Volunteer for Youth Growth & Development

2024 Expertise.com Top Roofer of the Year in Metairie, LA

2020-2024 Expertise.com Top 17 Roofers of the Year in Metairie, LA

2020-2024 Volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank

2020-2024 Quality Business Award Nominee

2023-2024 Outstanding Workmanship Award Via National Roofing Contractor Association Winner

2022 Louisiana Contractor’s Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence

2020-2025 GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor

2023-2025 IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor Hurricane, Hail, & Wind

2023 ENR Top 20 Under 40

2022-2024 Top 100 Contractors in USA via RoofingContractor.com

2021-2024 Malarkey Roofing Shingles Installment Certification

2021-2024 IKo preferred roofer

With Fortified Certification, Lone Wolf Roofing has solidified its position as a leader in the roofing and siding space. Every installation done by Lone Wolf Roofing adheres to rigorous industry standards for weather resistance and durability. Whether it's a coastal zone prone to hurricanes or a location famous for severe hail, Lone Wolf Roofing ensures that it always provides long-lasting solutions as per the needs of the local residents.

Enhancing the company's credentials is the GAF Master Elite certification, an honor possessed by just under 2% of roofing contractors globally. This prestigious status demonstrates Lone Wolf Roofing’s dedication to excellence and ongoing professional growth. To uphold its GAF Master Elite status, the company participates in strict yearly training and assessments, guaranteeing it remains at the forefront of industry developments while providing optimal service to its clients.

Some of the key Advantages that Lone Wolf Roofing offers include:

Trusted Expertise : Holding dual certifications as a Fortified Roofer and a GAF Master Elite Roofer, Lone Wolf Roofing provides expert skills and proven experience,

: Holding dual certifications as a Fortified Roofer and a GAF Master Elite Roofer, Lone Wolf Roofing provides expert skills and proven experience, Extended Warranties : With their GAF Master Elite designation, the firm can offer extended warranties that surpass the typical coverage most contractors provide, guaranteeing your roof stays safeguarded for years.

: With their GAF Master Elite designation, the firm can offer extended warranties that surpass the typical coverage most contractors provide, guaranteeing your roof stays safeguarded for years. High-Quality Materials and Methods : They construct each roof employing the most advanced materials and techniques, guaranteeing optimal durability and efficiency.

: They construct each roof employing the most advanced materials and techniques, guaranteeing optimal durability and efficiency. Customer-Focused Service : Lone Wolf Roofing is committed to putting customers first. The team collaborates closely with clients to address their requirements from the first consultation to the ultimate installation.

: Lone Wolf Roofing is committed to putting customers first. The team collaborates closely with clients to address their requirements from the first consultation to the ultimate installation. Professional Advice : Their experienced staff assists clients in grasping the advantages of fortified and GAF Master Elite roofing, steering them towards informed choices.

: Their experienced staff assists clients in grasping the advantages of fortified and GAF Master Elite roofing, steering them towards informed choices. Effortless Setup : From initial planning to final execution, Lone Wolf Roofing manages all facets of the project with expertise and attention.

: From initial planning to final execution, Lone Wolf Roofing manages all facets of the project with expertise and attention. Thorough Assistance: Whether responding to inquiries, resolving issues, or providing extended guarantees, the organization is committed to ensuring customer fulfillment.



“Lone Wolf Roofing's reputation is not solely founded on its certifications, skill, and steadfast dedication to quality. Our experts provide solutions that surpass industry benchmarks. Each project is handled carefully, ensuring that the result is not merely a roof but a symbol of excellence and durability,” added Clare Manale.

To learn more about Lone Wolf Roofing and explore its offerings, visit https://lonewolfroofs.com/

To book an appointment, call 504-788-2900 or send an email to sales@lonewolfroofs.com.

About Company:

Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in providing high-quality roofing solutions that meet rigorous Fortified and GAF Master Elite standards. The company is known for its commitment to durability, professional expertise, and customer satisfaction.

Watch one of the Customer Testimonials about Lone Wolf Roofing on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Nn8Zo_-GfLw

