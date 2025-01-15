SEDA Expands its Foreign Exchange and Electronic Trading Expertise

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Hugh Clark joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Hugh is familiar with all aspects of the foreign exchange market as well as having impressive knowledge of all aspects of trade surveillance,“ said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Hugh Clark is a trading expert with a career spanning multiple asset classes and both buy-side and sell-side roles. He spent 18 years as CIO responsible for strategies and trading at a boutique FX hedge fund. In recent years he operated as a leading expert on market abuse and trade surveillance advising tier 1 banks on detection strategy and system design.

Since 2016, Mr. Clark has acted as an expert advisor to major global banks for meeting regulatory targets on market abuse and trade surveillance in all asset classes, including the validation and calibration of the “Trading Hub” system and the design of tactical controls for abuse detection. His areas of focus included the full scope of market malpractice including spoofing, cross-product spoofing, wash trading, benchmark manipulation, front running, insider trading, ramping and stop hunting.

Mr. Clark was co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at Arbiter, an FX hedge fund covering spot, forwards and derivatives across global foreign exchange markets including both G10 and EM FX. At its peak he managed over USD2 billion, and was responsible for both trading strategies and their execution, as well trading system design. Arbiter won industry performance awards from both Lipper and HFR.

Prior to his time in the hedge fund industry, Mr. Clark specialized in equity derivatives, spending five years as Head of Global Derivatives Research at Baring Securities and four years as Head of Structured Derivatives and Trading at Inverlat International Limited. He had extensive experience in derivative markets globally with particular focus on Japan and Latin American opportunities.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.