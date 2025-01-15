Urinary Catheters Market Size to Hit USD 9.502 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.68% – SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Urinary Catheters Market size was valued at USD 5.808 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.502 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.68% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Market Overview

The Urinary Catheters Market has witnessed significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of urological disorders, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness of urinary health management. Demand for urinary catheters is fueled by advancements in medical technology, leading to the development of non-invasive and comfortable catheterization solutions. The increasing focus on home care settings and patient-centric care further bolsters market expansion.

Supply chain dynamics indicate robust production capacities from key manufacturers, supported by a surge in R&D investments to create innovative and sustainable catheter solutions. The market also benefits from the integration of antimicrobial coatings in catheters, reducing the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Additionally, government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure and ensure the affordability of medical devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.





Get a Sample Report of Urinary Catheters Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1079

Statistical Insights

According to recent healthcare studies, approximately 423 million people globally are affected by urinary incontinence, with the number expected to increase due to aging populations and rising obesity rates.

Catheter-associated urinary tract infections account for 80% of all hospital-acquired urinary tract infections in the U.S., driving demand for safer and more advanced catheter solutions.

Approximately 17,900 new spinal cord injury cases are reported annually in the U.S. alone, creating a significant demand for intermittent and specialized catheters for long-term bladder management.

The urinary catheter market is closely tied to the broader issue of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, there were 687,000 HAIs in U.S. hospitals, contributing to 72,000 deaths. CAUTIs alone accounted for a significant proportion of these infections.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG – Conveen (External catheters), Cystofix (Intermittent catheters), Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters)

Boston Scientific Corp – LoFric Hydro-Kit (Intermittent catheters), Bard Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters), LoFric Sense (Hydrophilic-coated intermittent catheters)

Coloplast Ltd. – SpeediCath Compact (Intermittent catheters), Selena Plus (Foley catheters), Astra (External catheters)

ConvaTec Inc. – Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters), Intermittent Catheters (Hydrophilic catheters)

Becton, Dickinson and Company – BD Insyte Autoguard IV Catheter (Intermittent catheter), BD Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters)

Cardinal Health – Intermittent Catheters

Hollister Inc – Hollister External Catheters, Hollister Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters)

Medtronic PLC – Medtronic Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters), Medtronic Intermittent Catheters

Cook Medical – Cook Medical Intermittent Catheters, Cook Medical Foley Catheters

Teleflex, Inc. – Rüsch Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters), Rüsch Intermittent Catheters

Medline Industries Inc – Medline Foley Catheters (Indwelling catheters), Medline Intermittent Catheters

J and M Urinary Catheters LLC – J and M Intermittent Catheters

Urinary Catheters Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.808 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.502 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.68% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising urinary incontinence cases, technological advancements, and the shift toward home healthcare

Segment Analysis

By Product

Intermittent catheters dominated the market in 2023, capturing 52% of the total share. Their popularity stems from key advantages such as ease of use, affordability, and a lower risk of urinary tract infections. These catheters are widely utilized in managing urinary retention, incontinence, and other urological conditions, making them a cornerstone product in the market.

External catheters, meanwhile, are gaining rapid traction, particularly due to their non-invasive design, which is ideal for home care settings. Their comfortable application and suitability for elderly patients make them an appealing alternative to invasive options. This segment is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period, driven by increased patient preference for non-invasive, user-friendly solutions.

By Application

Urinary incontinence accounted for 34% of the market share in 2023. Growing awareness, an aging population, and improved healthcare accessibility are key drivers behind this segment's dominance. Catheters for urinary incontinence effectively address bladder control issues, enhancing patients' quality of life.

Applications in spinal cord injuries are expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate. This growth is fueled by the rising global prevalence of SCI cases and significant advancements in bladder management technologies for long-term care. As SCI management evolves, demand for innovative and reliable catheter solutions is anticipated to grow, further propelling this segment's expansion.

Need any customization research on Urinary Catheters Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1079

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation:

By Product

Intermittent Catheters

Foley/ Indwelling Catheters

External Catheters

By Application

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia & Prostate Surgeries

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

By Type

Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters

By End-User

Hospital

Clinics

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America emerged as the dominant region in the urinary catheters market, accounting for a 38.77% share. This leadership is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of innovative catheter technologies, and heightened awareness of urological health among the population. Factors such as an aging demographic and the prevalence of chronic conditions like urinary incontinence further contribute to market growth in this region.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period. Improving access to healthcare services, with rising awareness about urological disorders, is driving market expansion in countries like India and China. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia and urinary incontinence further fuel demand. The region's rapid development and healthcare investments are setting the stage for substantial market opportunities.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Shockwave Medical announced that its innovative Javelin IVL catheter achieved its primary trial endpoints, showcasing remarkable clinical outcomes. This cutting-edge intravascular lithotripsy catheter, developed in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson MedTech, represents a breakthrough in catheter technology. Unlike traditional balloon-based systems, the Javelin IVL catheter is specifically engineered to address calcium buildup in narrowed blood vessels, offering an advanced treatment solution for patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). This achievement underscores a significant step forward in enhancing vascular care and improving patient outcomes.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Urinary Catheters Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1079

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Urinary Catheters Market by Product

8. Urinary Catheters Market by Application

9. Urinary Catheters Market by Type

10. Urinary Catheters Market by End-User

11. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Urinary Catheters Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/urinary-catheters-market-1079

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.