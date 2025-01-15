Over 72 Million Gallons of PFAS-Contaminated Groundwater Cost-Effectively Remediated with PlumeStop®

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENESIS, a global leader in advanced environmental remediation technologies, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to combat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination. Utilizing its innovative PlumeStop® Colloidal Activated Carbon Technology, the company has successfully remediated over 72 million gallons of PFAS-contaminated groundwater, cleaning up more than 60 sites globally. This achievement was accomplished at less than a third of the cost of traditional methods and without generating any PFAS waste, minimizing environmental impact and long-term liabilities.





This landmark achievement underscores REGENESIS' commitment to providing proven, cost-effective, cutting-edge solutions to one of the most challenging environmental problems today. The PFAS project sites span a diverse range of locations and industries including airports, industrial manufacturing sites, and military facilities, demonstrating the versatility and effectiveness of PlumeStop in protecting and restoring groundwater resources.

PlumeStop is a patented colloidal activated carbon technology specifically engineered to rapidly decrease PFAS concentrations in groundwater, often achieving treatment goals within weeks of application. This treat-in-place approach to PFAS not only ensures immediate PFAS risk reduction but also prevents the generation of PFAS waste, thereby eliminating downstream exposure risks and liabilities. Furthermore, by harnessing the natural flow of groundwater, the process operates without external energy and requires no permanent infrastructure maintenance, making it a uniquely sustainable remediation alternative for PFAS.

"Effectively remediating over 72 million gallons of PFAS contaminated groundwater on a range of project sites to-date is a proud achievement for our team, and positions REGENESIS as a leader in the PFAS remediation market," said Scott Wilson, CEO of REGENESIS. "Our commitment to developing and deploying innovative, resilient and cost-effective remediation solutions has never been stronger. Our team of scientists are continuing to develop and deploy cutting-edge technologies to ensure clean water resources for future generations."

REGENESIS' technologies have been implemented by leading environmental consulting firms and are recognized for their effectiveness in achieving regulatory compliance and reducing long-term liability at contaminated sites. Building on this momentum, REGENESIS has hundreds more remediation sites on the horizon, and is poised for continued growth in the year ahead.

Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® is the recognized leader in in situ soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies. Our patented products and services effectively tackle a broad spectrum of contaminants, including PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. With over 30,000 sites successfully treated worldwide, REGENESIS collaborates with leading environmental consultancies, engineering firms, and construction companies. We serve a diverse client base, ranging from developers and insurance companies to manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory bodies, and various government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. Our commitment to delivering highly effective and sustainable solutions addresses even the most challenging environmental issues, including PFAS.

