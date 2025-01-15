DP World secures IATA certification for air freight services in Brazil

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces that it has earned International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification in Brazil, enabling it to provide domestic and international air freight services.

This certification enhances DP World's ability to deliver secure, agile, and efficient cargo transportation solutions at every stage of the logistics process.

By securing IATA certification, DP World gains direct access to airlines for negotiations, bolstering its specialized support and expertise in air freight operations. This milestone strengthens the company’s commitment to becoming a fully integrated logistics provider, offering comprehensive and high-quality logistics solutions.

Fabio Siccherino CEO of DP World Brazil, said: “This certification marks a significant step in our strategy to offer comprehensive and integrated logistics solutions. Along with the expansion of our freight forwarding network in Brazil, which began in 2024, the IATA certification enables us to handle more complex transportation needs, while catering to specific client demands across different sectors."

In December 2024, DP World announced a plan to open six new offices in Brazil by 2026, underscoring its commitment to enhancing end-to-end supply chain solutions across Latin America.

DP World’s freight forwarding operations in Brazil are expected to handle approximately 75,000 TEUs annually within the next five years, reflecting the company’s ambition to boost its logistics footprint.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com