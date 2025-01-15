Apiiro Appoints Industry Veteran Bill Nichols as VP of Customer Success

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading application security posture management (ASPM) platform, today announced the appointment of Bill Nichols as VP of Customer Success. With over 20 years of industry experience, Nichols will lead Apiiro’s customer success team with a focus on optimizing the customer journey and delivering measurable business outcomes for customers.

“2024 was a record year for Apiiro, with a 275% increase in new business growth as enterprises increasingly require ASPM solutions to deliver secure code to the cloud,” said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. “Our customers are our number one priority, and it’s a privilege to welcome Bill to the Apiiro team to drive our next phase of growth and ensure a seamless customer journey.”

Nichols joins Apiiro from his previous role at Black Duck (formerly Synopsis Software Security Group), where he served as an executive director and was responsible for orchestrating end-to-end customer success by aligning SaaS platform delivery with customer goals, from initial onboarding to full product adoption and value realization. Previously, Nichols held application security (AppSec) roles at Veracode and CA Technologies and was the National Practice Leader for Information Security Consulting at Control Risks. At Apiiro, Nichols will apply his expertise to drive the customer success team and ensure Apiiro customers achieve maximum value from its ASPM platform.

“Having worked in the AppSec space for over two decades, I recognize first hand the immense value of Apiiro’s ASPM platform in embedding contextual security throughout the entire software development lifecycle,” said Bill Nichols, VP of customer success at Apiiro. “Some of the world’s largest enterprises are leveraging Apiiro to design, develop, and deliver secure code to the cloud, subsequently eliminating major barriers to business growth. I look forward to leading Apiiro’s customer success team and building scalable practices while driving a culture of collaboration to ensure our customers achieve the biggest business impact from our best-in-class AppSec solution.”

Nichols’ appointment follows a tremendous year of growth for Apiiro, with a 275% increase in new business growth and the two largest multi-million dollar deals in the ASPM market, including Fortune 10 giants that are saving tens of millions annually with Apiiro. In addition, the company tripled new business growth as organizations like Shell , SoFi , Rakuten , Cloudera , BlackRock, ZoomInfo, and more leverage the power of Apiiro’s ASPM to proactively identify and prevent software and supply chain risks.

Supporting Resources

Apiiro website

Apiiro blog

Apiiro on LinkedIn



About Apiiro

Apiiro is the ASPM platform that empowers you to design, develop, and deliver secure code faster. Companies like Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, Rakuten, SoFi, and Shell rely on Apiiro’s patented technology to automatically discover their software architecture and identify risky changes across all code, supply chain, and infrastructure components – so they can prevent application risk without slowing innovation. The company is backed by Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and General Catalyst.