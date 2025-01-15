Business Community Responds to Southern California Wildfire Crisis

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As devastating wildfires continue to impact communities in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, organizations across the country are stepping up to provide crucial support and resources. Companies of all types and sizes are working to spread awareness about their relief initiatives and mobilize assistance for those in need, using press release distribution platforms to reach wider audiences and drive action.

Notable relief efforts communicated through GlobeNewswire include:

Verizon has committed $1 million in donations, split between the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, supporting emergency relief efforts and providing essential equipment for firefighters.



has $1 million in donations, split between the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, supporting emergency relief efforts and providing essential equipment for firefighters. Airbnb.org is offering free, temporary housing for displaced individuals and relief workers, building on their track record of providing 1.4 million nights of emergency housing to over 250,000 people globally.



is free, temporary housing for displaced individuals and relief workers, building on their track record of providing 1.4 million nights of emergency housing to over 250,000 people globally. Bridger Aerospace has mobilized its CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" aircraft to California, marking their earliest seasonal deployment in company history to assist with firefighting efforts.



has its CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" aircraft to California, marking their earliest seasonal deployment in company history to assist with firefighting efforts. Multiple restaurant chains are supporting first responders, with Denny's offering free Original Grand Slam breakfasts and coffee at 164 locations, and Round Table Pizza providing free personal cheese pizzas across their Los Angeles area restaurants.



free Original Grand Slam breakfasts and coffee at 164 locations, and free personal cheese pizzas across their Los Angeles area restaurants. Commerce Casino and Hotel is providing emergency accommodations for displaced employees and their families while collaborating with local emergency services.



is emergency accommodations for displaced employees and their families while collaborating with local emergency services. Avocado Green Mattress is offering employee-level discounts and accepting donation requests to help affected individuals and families rebuild, with expedited delivery for fire-affected customers.

These relief efforts reflect the broader outpouring of support across the region, as organizations continue to find innovative ways to assist affected communities and support emergency response teams.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith - caroline.smith@icrinc.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.