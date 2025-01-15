Alliance for Decision Education Launches Season 5 of The Decision Education Podcast

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit leading the effort to integrate decision-making skills into K-12 education, has launched Season 5 of its popular podcast, The Decision Education Podcast. Hosted by bestselling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making, Annie Duke , the podcast returns with thought-provoking conversations featuring top entrepreneurs, leading academics, and industry trailblazers. This season promises fresh, actionable insights designed to empower listeners to make better decisions.

"On the podcast, we explore how thoughtful decision-making shapes everything from our personal relationships to our careers, all through engaging conversations with a diverse range of guests," said Duke. "Our guests this season offer practical strategies and examples to help us all better understand the powerful role decision-making plays in every aspect of life."

Season 5 will feature esteemed guests, including:

Dr. Laurie Santos, the Chandrika and Ranjan Tandon Professor of Psychology at Yale University and host of The Happiness Lab podcast. Dr. Santos is an expert on the science of happiness. Her Yale course, “Psychology and the Good Life,” recently became Yale’s most popular course in over 300 years.

Seth Godin, renowned author, entrepreneur, and marketing expert is known for his transformative ideas in business and leadership. A former VP of Direct Marketing at Yahoo!, he has authored 22 bestselling books and inspired millions to rethink how they approach marketing, creativity, and work.

Dr. David Eagleman, a neuroscientist at Stanford University, internationally bestselling author, and Guggenheim Fellow. Dr. Eagleman’s areas of research include sensory substitution, time perception, vision, and synesthesia; he also studies the intersection of neuroscience with the legal system, and directs the Center for Science and Law. He is CEO and co-founder of Neosensory and the host of the podcast, Inner Cosmos with David Eagleman.

Josh Kopelman has been an active entrepreneur and investor in the internet industry since its commercialization. He is a co-founder and managing partner of First Round Capital, a premier seed-stage venture capital firm that partners with entrepreneurs to build transformative companies. He founded a number of extremely successful internet businesses including Infonautics, Half.com, and TurnTide.

Dr. Tali Sharot is a professor of cognitive neuroscience in the department of experimental psychology and The Max Planck UCL Centre for Computational Psychiatry at University College London. She is also on the faculty of the department of brain and cognitive sciences at MIT.



Episodes will explore fascinating topics, such as the science of happiness, how emotions and motivation influence our decisions, the impact of time perception on cognitive biases, and the role of creative thinking in decision-making.

Season 5 of The Decision Education Podcast is sponsored by First Round Capital, a premier seed-stage venture capital firm that partners with entrepreneurs to build transformative companies.

Listen to the podcast on the Alliance website and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released every other Wednesday through February.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance was co-founded by bestselling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making, Annie Duke, Ph.D. , and is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields—including several Nobel laureates . We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

As a field builder, the Alliance aligns, coordinates, and amplifies the efforts of organizations and individuals working toward the vision of Decision Education being part of every student’s learning experience. We partner with teachers, researchers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and develop solutions that can be scaled in classrooms across the country.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit our website at AllianceForDecisionEducation.org , or follow us on X , TikTok , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About First Round Capital

First Round is a venture capital firm that works with founders exclusively at the earliest stages of company building, often when all they have is an “imagine if.” We fill in where we can until the team is filled out, tackling crucial early hiring and equipping those who are great at building product with the skills to sell it, too. By getting the foundational firsts right, we increase the odds of finding extreme product-market fit. Our founders’ “imagine ifs” have turned into companies like Notion, Roblox, Uber, and Square.