Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s (ASAP) Launches a New Funding Opportunity to Join the Collaborative Research Network

Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s (ASAP) initiative opened applications for members of the research community to apply to join the Collaborative Research Network (CRN) 2025 Scientific Track . The new Scientific Track grants will support collaborative research teams focused on dissecting the mechanisms that contribute to Parkinson’s disease (PD) heterogeneity across one of six focus areas listed below, offering funding of up to $3 million per year over three years.

Examining PD in the context of aging

Understanding how co-pathologies can influence PD pathogenesis and progression

Dissecting mechanisms associated with known environmental risk factors and their contribution to disease pathogenesis

Understanding the circuit biology driving clinical symptom presentation (with an emphasis on non-motor symptoms)

Role of clearance mechanisms in PD

Identifying factors influencing seeding of the alpha-synuclein protein in the brain

Teams within the Scientific Tracks will join the ASAP CRN , an international, multidisciplinary, and multi-institutional network of collaborating investigators working to address high-priority research questions. The goal is to accelerate the pace of discovery for PD and drive new ideas into the research and development pipeline.

“Over the past four years, ASAP’s Collaborative Research Network has worked diligently to advance our understanding of Parkinson’s disease (PD), focusing on functional genomics, neuro-immune interactions, and circuitry and brain-body interactions,” said Ekemini A. U. Riley, PhD, managing director of ASAP. “This new funding opportunity allows us to expand the impact of the CRN by addressing additional knowledge gaps in PD that specifically focus on the assessment of PD heterogeneity.”

Projects supported within the scientific track must have direct relevance to human Parkinson’s disease. In addition, teams must adhere to the ASAP team composition, application, and budgetary guidelines, while committing to follow ASAP’s Open Science Policy . Letter of Intent submissions are due on March 20, 2025. ASAP will announce funding decisions in January 2026.

Learn more about the funding opportunity, access the letter of intent (LOI) instructions, and view all requirements by visiting https://parkinsonsroadmap.org/funding-opportunities/scientific-track/#