Raw Garden Sets New Standard in Cannabis Industry by Pursuing ECCO Certification

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden , a leading California cannabis brand, is proud to announce its pursuit of ECCO certification. Raw Garden is a co-founding member of ECCO , and the organization is open to all brands to join to demonstrate their commitment to “clean and green” principles.

This groundbreaking initiative reflects Raw Garden's unwavering commitment to consumer safety, product quality, and environmental responsibility, exceeding the current benchmarks set by the industry.

ECCO Certification: A Multifaceted Approach

ECCO (Environmentally Conscious Consumer Organization) is a non-profit organization dedicated to setting the highest standards for safety and sustainability within the cannabis industry.

By achieving ECCO certification, Raw Garden will demonstrate its dedication to:

Consumer Safety: Ensuring Raw Garden products are free from harmful materials and rigorously tested for contaminants.

Ensuring are free from harmful materials and rigorously tested for contaminants. Product Quality: Validating Raw Garden's meticulous cultivation, extraction, and processing methods , resulting in consistently clean and enjoyable cannabis experiences.

Validating , resulting in consistently clean and enjoyable cannabis experiences. Environmental Responsibility: Highlighting Raw Garden's commitment to sustainable farming practices and eco-friendly product design.

“At Raw Garden, we’ve always taken pride in doing things the right way, not the easy way,” said Thomas Martin, CEO of Raw Garden “Pursuing ECCO certification is a natural extension of our values. It’s not just about meeting industry standards; it’s about setting new ones. Our customers deserve transparency and assurance that their products are crafted with their health and the planet in mind.”

Building Trust Through Transparency

Raw Garden is currently undergoing a rigorous ECCO evaluation process, which includes independent third-party testing and in-depth sustainability audits that are more stringent than the State of California.

This follows 10 years of Clean Green certification in our farming and harvest practices. This commitment to transparency and clean processes in both farming and product manufacturing reinforces Raw Garden's position as a leader in the cannabis industry, committed to providing consumers with products they can trust.





The ECCO Difference

The ECCO certification program empowers consumers to make informed choices by identifying health-conscious, safe, and environmentally sustainable cannabis products.

Stay Updated on Raw Garden's Progress

For more information on Raw Garden's journey towards ECCO certification, please visit the Raw Garden website to check out more on our commitment .

About Raw Garden:

Raw Garden , a brand of Central Coast Agriculture, Inc., is renowned for its dedication to producing high-quality cannabis products that are clean, pure, and junk-free. From cultivation to extraction, Raw Garden prioritizes sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology. By focusing on clean and fresh cannabis, Raw Garden has established itself as a leader in California's cannabis market.

Raw Garden's commitment to transparency and rigorous testing aligns with the need for increased regulation and consumer protection in the cannabis industry.

Visit rawgarden.farm and follow us on social media for updates:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb11bcbf-3bb1-4f95-8796-3b64672473cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73ecf4da-814d-465c-96c9-80cc1751a9ea