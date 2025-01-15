Austin, TX, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus , the leading platform to launch Smart Agents, has made $10 million MOR rewards available for its AI Builders, following the recent launch of its mainnet and rewards for the platform’s AI Compute Providers. The builder rewards have gone live on Base, where most of the network effect for AI agents is happening right now.

This opens up a universal agent marketplace, where anyone can stake their MOR tokens towards their favorite Agents and get access to the top projects.

While other projects are just focusing on agents or compute exclusively, Morpheus is enabling builders to raise money, get compute, and achieve single click deployment of agents – offering the whole package in one platform. Morpheus now has a full economic engine around builder rewards and incentivization framework for users to stake MOR.

Morpheus is built on four types of contributions: Code, Capital, Compute and Builders. Morpheus Builders earn MOR rewards by building applications for end users, including Smart Agents, front-ends, Dapps, and tools. MOR currently has over 5,000 holders and is available for trading on Aerodrome, Uniswap and CoinEx.

Morpheus offers a unique model where MOR holders are entitled to receive a share of the entire network’s compute on a daily basis, thus creating a way for Agents to have perpetual access to Brainpower.

The Morpheus tokenomics structure ensures the sustained development, deployment, and operation of decentralized AI applications within the Morpheus platform, fostering a balanced and self-sustaining ecosystem where all participants — be it capital providers, compute providers, coders, or builders — are fairly compensated in MOR.

This structure drives a global community of contributors and builders to collaborate on an ever-expanding scale. As AI agents increasingly dominate economic activity, Morpheus will stand at the forefront, serving as the driving force behind the evolution of Free AI.

“This launch puts Morpheus at the heart of the current AI Agent wave, welcoming all Agents from across chains, frameworks and communities,” said Morpheus Open Source Contributor David Johnston. “This is the Morpheus ERC-20 moment. It is essential that Compute and Builders tokenomics work in a complimentary way that rewards Agent Builders permissionlessly.”

The Morpheus Decentralized AI Network optimizes the allocation of AI computing power, allowing users to interact through a ChatGPT-like interface. It features decentralized AI data routing, permissionless and censorship-resistant access to personal AIs, crypto payments for AI services, an AI marketplace, and the ability to generate AI images using multiple large language models (LLMs). The Morpheus community has been built through the support of a community of hundreds of open-source developers and partners such as Lumerin.

For more information, visit https://mor.org/

About Morpheus

Morpheus is a decentralized network of personal general-purpose AIs called Smart Agents. These agents execute smart contracts, connecting to users’ Web3 wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. Morpheus incorporates a large language model, the SmartContractRank algorithm, and long-term memory to enhance user interactions and decision-making. The Morpheus community has been built through the support of a community of hundreds of open-source developers and allied projects. For more information on the Morpheus Ecosystem, visit: https://www.mor.builders/



