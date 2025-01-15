SVM Day 2025: SVM Day Summary – Celebrating Innovation and Growth

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRIVARU Holding Limited (Nasdaq: SVMH) (“SRIVARU” or the “Company”), a leading name in EV motorcycle innovation, is thrilled to announce the successful commencement of its much-anticipated annual event, SVM Day. This event marks the company’s continued commitment to shaping the future of personal mobility through cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and user-centric design. This SVM Day brought together stakeholders, customers, and enthusiasts to celebrate innovation, showcase achievements, and outline the company’s exciting vision for the future.

Key Highlights from SVM Day 2025:

Unveiling of the PRANA 2.0 Series

The event spotlighted the PRANA 2.0 series, including the flagship models – PRANA Grand and PRANA Elite. These motorcycles, equipped with state-of-the-art LFP battery technology from BYD, redefine performance with an impressive range of 250 kilometers per charge and acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h in under 4 seconds. PRANA 2.0 also features an advanced waterproof hub motor with resolver technology, ensuring reliability and endurance. Smart Connectivity for the Modern Rider

The PRANA 2.0 series incorporates IoT-enabled smart clusters, offering LTE and Bluetooth connectivity. Enhanced CAN communication between critical components allows for real-time parameter analysis, including AI-driven insights like driving range prediction based on current consumption and regenerative currents. This ensures an unparalleled riding experience. Customer-Centric Approach

In line with SVM’s commitment to customer satisfaction, the PRANA 2.0’s modular design includes a detachable RIM for cost-effective serviceability. The series is engineered to meet the demands of urban commuters and eco-conscious riders while maintaining affordability and reliability. Production Excellence

Attendees were introduced to SVM’s cutting-edge production facility, capable of scaling up to 2,000 units per month. The fully automated testing line ensures the highest quality and reliability, completing the production cycle in just 12 minutes. Milestone Achievements

The event celebrated key accomplishments, including the commencement of customer deliveries for the PRANA 2.0 models, marking a significant step into the revenue generation phase. SVM’s achievement of CMVR certification underscores its commitment to safety, performance, and environmental standards. Strategic Expansion Plans on GO TO Market

CEO Mohanraj Ramasamy shared updates on the company’s aggressive expansion plans, including the growth of the dealership network from 3 to 30 locations within the next 90 days. This 900% growth will enable more customers to experience SVM’s groundbreaking products and services firsthand. Announcement of ALIVE Scooters

Additionally, the announcement of the upcoming ALIVE scooter series further solidified SVM’s commitment to expanding its market share. The ALIVE scooter, set to debut in March 2025, will include three variants, with a premium version capable of covering over 200 kilometers per charge. Next-Level Innovation

SVM is also pushing the boundaries of EV performance by developing a high-speed motorcycle capable of exceeding 300 kilometers per hour. This ambitious project showcases SVM’s dedication to innovation and technological advancement in the electric mobility space. In-House Battery Pack Manufacturing

As part of its backward integration strategy, SVM announced plans to establish its own battery pack manufacturing line by April 2025. This move will enhance the company’s ability to design next-generation products while ensuring superior quality and operational efficiency.

A Glimpse Into the Future

SVM Day 2025 served as a platform to reaffirm SVM’s mission of delivering high-performance, eco-friendly motorcycles. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and customer satisfaction, SVM is poised to lead the electric motorcycle revolution in India and beyond.

The event concluded with a strong message of unity, innovation, and growth, leaving attendees inspired and excited about the journey ahead for SRIVARU Holding Limited detail of the event is available at https://www.youtube.com/@srivarumotors

For more updates, follow us on our official channels or visit our website at www.svmh.ai and www.srivarumotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on SRIVARU’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” “promises “ and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside SRIVARU’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the inability to obtain financing to complete SRIVARU’s planned expansion; (b) the inability to successfully appeal the Nasdaq’s delisting determinations; (c) costs related to ongoing operations; (d) the possibility that SRIVARU may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (e) SRIVARU’s ability to execute its business plans and strategies, (f) SRIVARU’s estimates of expenses and profitability; and (g) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in SRIVARU’s public filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Company Details:

SRIVARU Holding Limited

3rd Floor, Genesis House, Unit 18,

Genesis Close, George Town,

P.O. Box 10655, Grand Cayman KY1-1006,

Cayman Islands