MedVet Opens Two Brand-New Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Hospitals, Expanding 24/7 Care at One Location in Central Ohio

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, has completed construction on two brand-new hospitals: MedVet Diley Hill and MedVet Hilliard. Both locations provide exceptional 24/7 emergency and specialty care for pets in central Ohio. MedVet Hilliard is now located at 4050 Britton Parkway, Hilliard, OH, while MedVet Diley Hill remains at 9695 Basil Western Road, Canal Winchester, OH.

"We are thrilled to open two brand-new MedVet hospitals, where our compassionate and expert teams are providing emergency and specialty care to pets in need," says Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our caregivers now have more space and new equipment to complement their experience and expertise, allowing them to partner effectively with family veterinarians as an extension of their practices."

In addition to 24/7 Emergency Medicine and Surgery, MedVet Hilliard offers a unique specialty in Avian & Exotics, attracting patients from across Ohio and beyond. The team includes board-certified veterinarians in both specialties.

The new MedVet Hilliard features dedicated waiting areas for cats, dogs, avian, and exotic patients. The facility also includes an enhanced intensive care unit (ICU), triage areas, and isolation suites. The state-of-the-art hospital boasts three surgical suites, in-house imaging, and a new computed tomography (CT) scanner, as well as an exotics ultrasound.

MedVet Diley Hill, which serves over 15,000 patients annually, now features an optimized layout designed for efficient and compassionate patient care. The hospital includes round-the-clock patient monitoring in its state-of-the-art ICU. Additionally, the new facility offers in-house imaging and laboratory services for advanced diagnostics. MedVet Diley Hill is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) and provides 24-hour specialty consultation and referral services in collaboration with other MedVet specialty hospitals to ensure comprehensive specialty care.

"MedVet has been Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets for more than 30 years, and these two new facilities allow us to better serve more pets in central Ohio and the surrounding community," says Dr. Lehmkuhl. "Our patients, clients, and referral partners will benefit from these state-of-the-art facilities, which feature brighter, more spacious lobbies, more comfortable designated areas for feline, avian, and exotic patients, and private comfort rooms. It’s an entirely enhanced experience from the moment you walk through our doors."

The caregivers at both locations include an established team of veterinarians who bring years of experience, expertise, and compassion to their work, focusing on achieving the best possible patient outcomes. MedVet Hilliard is led by Dr. Mackenzie Ruehl and Anastasia Landis, RVT while MedVet Diley Hill is led by Dr. Ellen Neal and Paula Miller. The veterinary team is supported by skilled veterinary technicians, assistants, client service representatives, and operations personnel, ensuring the most comprehensive and compassionate care available.

In addition to opening these two new hospitals, the hours at MedVet New Albany, located at 5346 N. Hamilton Rd., Columbus, OH, have now expanded to 24/7, increasing the accessibility of care even more for pets in central Ohio.

Emergency services are available 24/7, and no appointment is necessary. Pet owners can request a referral for specialty care from their family veterinarian or contact our hospitals directly. For more information, visit medvet.com or contact MedVet Diley Hill at 614-829-6444, MedVet Hilliard at 614-870-0480, and MedVet New Albany at 614.656.4084.

About MedVet

MedVet is the leading veterinarian founded, owned, and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Sarah Berger

Vice President, Communications

Mobile: 513.205.7759

Email: sarah.berger@medvet.com