Church’s Texas Chicken® Announces Changes and New Additions to its C-Suite

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, today announced two important changes to its executive leadership team. The appointments include a new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) effective immediately.

Church’s current Executive Vice President and CMO, Natalia Franco, has announced her plans to retire at the end of January. Franco joined Church’s in 2023 and helped revitalize and spearhead the company’s branding, marketing, digital and communication efforts over the past two years with outstanding results.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Natalia for many years and personally hired her knowing her incredible talents and proven track record,” said Joe Guith, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “We wish her all the best in her retirement and thank her for helping take Church’s to the next level.”

Navin Sharma has been appointed as CMO to replace Franco upon her retirement. In his role, Sharma will oversee brand marketing, digital strategies, and advertising. Prior to Church’s, Sharma was a founding partner at Datacraft Advisors, a specialized marketing and digital advisory firm. Sharma also spent many years of his career in the restaurant industry having served as the Chief Commercial Services Officer at Inspire Brands, Inc. and as the SVP of Insights, Analytics, and Digital at Arby’s Restaurant Group. Please find his headshot HERE .

Additionally, Church’s announced Alisa P. Cleek as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. She joins Church’s from Hooters of America, where she was Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and had oversight for legal, human resources, risk management, loss prevention, real estate, compliance and licensing. Cleek was previously an equity partner and practice group leader at the national law firm of Taylor, English Duma, LLP. Alisa has almost 30 years of experience representing clients in the restaurant industry, spanning from fast food to fine dining, food distributors, and vendors. She has been recognized nationally as a top litigator by Chambers USA. Please find her headshot HERE .

"We are pleased to welcome Navin and Alisa to the Church’s family,” said Guith. “Their exceptional background and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation, strengthen our brands, and navigate our rapidly changing industry.”

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . For more details on open positions, please visit Church's Texas Chicken® Careers, Jobs & Applications and franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

About Church’s Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.4 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com