Concentrix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Delivers revenue growth at the high end of previous guidance range for the quarter

Returns $220 million to shareholders in fiscal 2024 through share repurchases and dividends

Gains market traction with new iX GenAI productivity applications

Introduces 2025 guidance indicating revenue growth, margin and free cash flow expansion

Increases share repurchase authorization to $600 million



NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Change November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Change Revenue ($M) $ 2,448.0 $ 2,230.8 9.7 % $ 9,618.9 $ 7,114.7 35.2 % Operating income ($M) $ 144.5 $ 180.4 (19.9 )% $ 596.4 $ 661.3 (9.8 )% Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1) $ 346.7 $ 340.8 1.7 % $ 1,317.9 $ 1,010.0 30.5 % Operating margin 5.9 % 8.1 % -220 bps 6.2 % 9.3 % -310 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 14.2 % 15.3 % -110 bps 13.7 % 14.2 % -50 bps Net income ($M) $ 115.7 $ 69.5 66.5 % $ 251.2 $ 313.8 (19.9 )% Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1) $ 219.3 $ 213.5 2.7 % $ 772.3 $ 630.7 22.5 % Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1) $ 402.9 $ 397.9 1.3 % $ 1,554.9 $ 1,181.8 31.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 16.5 % 17.8 % -130 bps 16.2 % 16.6 % -40 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.72 $ 1.09 57.8 % $ 3.71 $ 5.70 (34.9 )% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 3.26 $ 3.36 (3.0 )% $ 11.42 $ 11.45 (0.3 )%

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights:

Revenue of $2,448.0 million, an increase of 9.7% year-on-year compared to revenue of $2,230.8 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The Company grew revenue by 1.5% year-on-year on a pro forma constant currency basis, at the top end of its guidance range previously provided.

Operating income of $144.5 million, or 5.9% of revenue, compared with $180.4 million, or 8.1% of revenue in the prior year fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income of $346.7 million, or 14.2% of revenue, compared with $340.8 million, or 15.3% of revenue, in the prior year fourth quarter. The change in non-GAAP operating margin was primarily due to spending related to the productization and commercialization of the Company’s new GenAI iX product suite.

Adjusted EBITDA of $402.9 million, or 16.5% of revenue, compared with $397.9 million, or 17.8% of revenue, in the prior year fourth quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $284.4 million in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $218.7 million.

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $1.72 compared to $1.09 in the prior year fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.26 compared to $3.36 in the prior year fourth quarter.



“We continue to achieve strong results across key areas of growth in our business while repurchasing shares, reducing our leverage and supporting our dividend,” said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President and CEO. “Strategically, we continue to execute our plan for growth and market expansion while delivering value to shareholders. We’ve seen our investments in our GenAI product suite generate more than a dozen wins only weeks after launch. And we continue to secure large, transformative client wins that leverage our unique technology and service capabilities to fuel our clients’ success. Entering 2025, we are delighted with our strategic position and our opportunities for ongoing growth, margin and free cash flow.”

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

Revenue of $9,618.9 million, an increase of 35.2% year-on-year compared to revenue of $7,114.7 million in the prior fiscal year. The Company grew revenue by 2.7% on a pro forma constant currency basis, at the top end of its guidance range previously provided.

Operating income of $596.4 million, or 6.2% of revenue, compared with $661.3 million, or 9.3% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP operating income of $1,317.9 million, or 13.7% of revenue, compared with $1,010.0 million, or 14.2% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,554.9 million, or 16.2% of revenue, compared with $1,181.8 million, or 16.6% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Cash flow from operations was $667.5 million in the fiscal year. Adjusted free cash flow for the fiscal year was $474.5 million.

Diluted EPS was $3.71 compared to $5.70 in the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $11.42 compared to $11.45 in the prior fiscal year.

Returned approximately $220 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while reducing debt by approximately $209 million.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program:

The Company paid a $0.33275 per share quarterly dividend on November 5, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33275 per share payable on February 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2025.

The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares in the fourth quarter at a cost of $34.0 million under its previously announced share repurchase program at an average cost of $49.46 per share.

In addition, the Board of Directors has extended the Company’s share repurchase program by authorizing an increase of the amount remaining for share repurchases under the program to $600 million.

First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook:

The following statements are based on the Company’s current expectations for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon. The non-GAAP EPS guidance assumes no impact from changes in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Expectations:

First quarter reported revenue of $2.355 billion to $2.370 billion. Based on current exchange rates, our expectations assume approximately a 200-basis point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period. Our guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the first quarter in the range of 0% to 0.75%.

Operating income of $137 million to $147 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $305 million to $315 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.49 to $2.64, assuming approximately 64.1 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 25.5% to 26.5%.

Full Year 2025 Expectations:

Full year reported revenue of $9.470 billion to $9.610 billion. Based on current exchange rates, our expectations assume approximately a 150-basis point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. Our guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the full year in the range of 0% to 1.5%.

Operating income of $663 million to $703 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $1,300 million to $1,340 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $11.18 to $11.77, assuming approximately 63.6 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 25.5% to 26.5%.

In addition, the Company expects to generate approximately $625 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2025.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the non-GAAP EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to (a) the inability to forecast future changes in acquisition contingent consideration, which is based, in part, on the future trading price of the Company’s common stock, and (b) the inability to forecast future foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted free cash flow outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to uncertainty related to the future changes in the Company’s factoring program and related timing of those changes. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call for investors to review its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. (ET)/2:00 p.m. (PT).

The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:

Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Pro forma constant currency revenue growth, which is constant currency revenue growth measured against the Company’s combined pro forma results of operations as if the combination with Webhelp had occurred on December 1, 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note issued in connection with the combination with Webhelp (the “sellers’ note”), change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP net income also excludes the income tax effect of certain legal entity restructuring activity.

Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS, which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP EPS also excludes the per share income tax effect of certain legal entity restructuring activity. Non-GAAP EPS excludes net income attributable to participating securities and the related per share, tax-effected impact of adjustments to net income described above reflect only those amounts that are attributable to common shareholders.



We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) November 30,

2024 November 30,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,571 $ 295,336 Accounts receivable, net 1,926,737 1,888,890 Other current assets 675,116 674,423 Total current assets 2,842,424 2,858,649 Property and equipment, net 714,517 748,691 Goodwill 4,986,967 5,078,668 Intangible assets, net 2,286,940 2,804,965 Deferred tax assets 218,396 72,333 Other assets 942,194 928,521 Total assets $ 11,991,438 $ 12,491,827 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 209,812 $ 243,565 Current portion of long-term debt 2,522 2,313 Accrued compensation and benefits 706,619 731,172 Other accrued liabilities 977,314 1,016,406 Income taxes payable 99,546 80,583 Total current liabilities 1,995,813 2,074,039 Long-term debt, net 4,733,056 4,939,712 Other long-term liabilities 910,271 920,536 Deferred tax liabilities 312,574 414,246 Total liabilities 7,951,714 8,348,533 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 68,849 and 67,883 shares issued as of November 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 64,238 and 65,734 shares outstanding as of November 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 3,683,608 3,582,521 Treasury stock, 4,611 and 2,149 shares as of November 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (421,449 ) (271,968 ) Retained earnings 1,191,871 1,024,461 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (414,313 ) (191,727 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,039,724 4,143,294 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,991,438 $ 12,491,827





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 % Change November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 685,841 $ 656,741 4 % $ 2,674,040 $ 2,205,834 21 % Retail, travel and e-commerce 616,337 512,816 20 % 2,361,866 1,448,666 63 % Communications and media 385,996 350,416 10 % 1,527,922 1,117,694 37 % Banking, financial services and insurance 360,025 323,465 11 % 1,455,641 1,091,853 33 % Healthcare 187,227 186,306 — % 727,389 696,266 4 % Other 212,598 201,018 6 % 872,042 554,393 57 % Total revenue 2,448,024 2,230,762 10 % 9,618,900 7,114,706 35 % Cost of revenue 1,577,427 1,407,905 12 % 6,170,013 4,536,771 36 % Gross profit 870,597 822,857 6 % 3,448,887 2,577,935 34 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 726,061 642,410 13 % 2,852,500 1,916,608 49 % Operating income 144,536 180,447 (20 )% 596,387 661,327 (10 )% Interest expense and finance charges, net 76,117 70,508 8 % 321,828 201,004 60 % Other expense (income), net (44,487 ) 32,829 (236 )% (24,715 ) 52,095 (147 )% Income before income taxes 112,906 77,110 46 % 299,274 408,228 (27 )% Provision for income taxes (2,744 ) 7,623 (136 )% 48,057 94,386 (49 )% Net income $ 115,650 $ 69,487 66 % $ 251,217 $ 313,842 (20 )% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.72 $ 1.10 $ 3.72 $ 5.72 Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.09 $ 3.71 $ 5.70 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 64,315 61,845 64,977 53,801 Diluted 64,354 61,957 65,074 54,010





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2024 Revenue $ 2,448,024 $ 9,618,900 Pro forma revenue growth 1.3 % 1.4 % Foreign exchange impact 0.2 % 1.3 % Pro forma constant currency revenue growth 1.5 % 2.7 %





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Operating income $ 144,536 $ 180,447 $ 596,387 $ 661,327 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 59,637 39,866 156,771 71,336 Step-up depreciation 2,475 — 9,907 — Amortization of intangibles 110,098 96,636 458,925 214,832 Share-based compensation 29,995 23,810 95,922 62,493 Non-GAAP operating income $ 346,741 $ 340,759 $ 1,317,912 $ 1,009,988





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Net income $ 115,650 $ 69,487 $ 251,217 $ 313,842 Interest expense and finance charges, net 76,117 70,508 321,828 201,004 Provision for income taxes (2,744 ) 7,623 48,057 94,386 Other expense (income), net (44,487 ) 32,829 (24,715 ) 52,095 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 59,637 39,866 156,771 71,336 Step-up depreciation 2,475 — 9,907 — Amortization of intangibles 110,098 96,636 458,925 214,832 Share-based compensation 29,995 23,810 95,922 62,493 Depreciation 56,149 57,169 237,013 171,801 Adjusted EBITDA $ 402,890 $ 397,928 $ 1,554,925 $ 1,181,789





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Operating margin 5.9 % 8.1 % 6.2 % 9.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 14.2 % 15.3 % 13.7 % 14.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.5 % 17.8 % 16.2 % 16.6 %





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Net income $ 115,650 $ 69,487 $ 251,217 $ 313,842 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 59,637 39,866 156,771 71,336 Step-up depreciation 2,475 — 9,907 — Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net (1) — — — 25,556 Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net (1) — 136 — 14,629 Imputed interest related to sellers’ note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 4,279 2,998 16,895 2,998 Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net (18,182 ) 15,681 (29,268 ) 15,681 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (4) (27,486 ) 12,833 (1,850 ) 14,938 Amortization of intangibles 110,098 96,636 458,925 214,832 Share-based compensation 29,995 23,810 95,922 62,493 Income taxes related to the above (2) (39,515 ) (47,990 ) (173,963 ) (105,616 ) Income tax effect of legal entity restructuring (17,617 ) — (12,254 ) — Non-GAAP net income $ 219,334 $ 213,457 $ 772,302 $ 630,689





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Net income $ 115,650 $ 69,487 $ 251,217 $ 313,842 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (5,034 ) (1,659 ) (9,490 ) (5,978 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 110,616 67,828 241,727 307,864 Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders 57,041 38,914 150,849 69,977 Step-up depreciation allocated to common stockholders 2,367 — 9,533 — Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders (1) — — — 25,069 Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders (1) — 133 — 14,350 Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders 4,093 2,926 16,257 2,941 Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders (17,391 ) 15,307 (28,162 ) 15,382 Foreign currency losses (gains), net allocated to common stockholders (4) (26,290 ) 12,527 (1,780 ) 14,653 Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 105,306 94,329 441,589 210,740 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 28,689 23,242 92,298 61,303 Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (2) (37,795 ) (46,844 ) (167,391 ) (103,604 ) Income tax effect of legal entity restructuring allocated to common stockholders (16,850 ) — (11,791 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 209,786 $ 208,362 $ 743,129 $ 618,675





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (3) $ 1.72 $ 1.09 $ 3.71 $ 5.70 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 0.89 0.63 2.32 1.30 Step-up depreciation 0.04 — 0.15 — Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net (1) — — — 0.46 Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net (1) — — — 0.27 Imputed interest related to sellers’ note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 0.06 0.05 0.25 0.05 Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net (0.27 ) 0.25 (0.43 ) 0.28 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (4) (0.41 ) 0.20 (0.03 ) 0.27 Amortization of intangibles 1.64 1.52 6.79 3.90 Share-based compensation 0.45 0.38 1.42 1.14 Income taxes related to the above (2) (0.60 ) (0.76 ) (2.58 ) (1.92 ) Income tax effect of legal entity restructuring (0.26 ) — (0.18 ) — Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.26 $ 3.36 $ 11.42 $ 11.45 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted 64,354 61,957 65,074 54,010





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 284,401 $ 229,264 $ 667,492 $ 678,008 Purchases of property and equipment (59,871 ) (64,815 ) (238,762 ) (180,532 ) Free cash flow $ 224,530 $ 164,449 $ 428,730 $ 497,476 Change in outstanding factoring balances (5,844 ) 45,788 Adjusted free cash flow $ 218,686 $ 474,518





Forecast Three Months Ending February 28, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Revenue $ 2,355,000 $ 2,370,000 $ 9,470,000 $ 9,610,000 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP (2.0 )% (1.4 )% (1.5 )% — % Foreign exchange impact 2.0 % 2.1 % 1.5 % 1.5 % Constant currency revenue growth — % 0.75 % — % 1.5 %





Forecast Three Months Ending February 28, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Operating income $ 137,000 $ 147,000 $ 662,500 $ 702,500 Amortization of intangibles 109,000 109,000 432,000 432,000 Share-based compensation 30,000 30,000 129,500 129,500 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 26,500 26,500 66,000 66,000 Step-up depreciation 2,500 2,500 10,000 10,000 Non-GAAP operating income $ 305,000 $ 315,000 $ 1,300,000 $ 1,340,000

(1) Included in these amounts are a) bridge financing fees expensed and interest expenses associated with the senior notes, net of interest earnings on invested proceeds incurred in advance of the combination with Webhelp and b) expenses associated with non-designated call option contracts put in place to hedge foreign exchange movements in connection with the combination with Webhelp that are included within interest expense and finance charges, net and other expense (income), net, respectively, in the consolidated statement of operations.

(2) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(3) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. The two-class method is an earnings allocation proportional to the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Restricted stock awards, and since the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, certain restricted stock units granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 4.4% and 2.4% of net income, respectively, for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023 and 3.8% and 1.9% of net income, respectively, for the fiscal years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023, and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.

(4) Foreign currency losses (gains), net are included in other expense (income), net and primarily consist of gains and losses recognized on the revaluation and settlement of foreign currency transactions and realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting.