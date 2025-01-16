Information regarding the decision of the Director of the Prudential Supervision Department of the Bank of Lithuania

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

According to 10/01/2025 decision of the Director of the Prudential Supervision Department of the Bank of Lithuania, the Bank was allowed to include the profit for the first nine months of 2024, i.e. EUR 5,000 thousand Common Equity Tier 1. Pursuant to this permission, on 31 December 2024, the Bank's capital adequacy ratio increased by 1.86 percentage points to 17.77%.

