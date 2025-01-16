Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

January 16, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (EET)

Inside information: Vaisala’s 2024 operating result (EBIT) higher than estimated earlier and Vaisala provides preliminary information

Vaisala Corporation’s 2024 unaudited preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 83 million and net sales were EUR 565 million. On October 24, 2024, Vaisala estimated its full-year 2024 operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 68–78 million a its net sales to be in the range of EUR 540–570 million.

In the fourth quarter 2024, operating result was higher than estimated in both business areas due to higher than estimated net sales and successful cost control.

Vaisala’s fourth quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 preliminary net sales by business area were:

EUR million Q4/2024 Q4/2023 1-12/2024 1-12/2023 Industrial Measurements 65 58 226 227 Weather and Environment 103 90 338 313 Vaisala 168 147 565 540

Vaisala will publish its Financial Statement Release January–December 2024 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, and its Annual Report 2024 on week 10.

Additional information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.