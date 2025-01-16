Actimed Therapeutics appoints Dr Fabio Dorigotti as Chief Medical Officer to drive further pipeline development for cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders

Fabio Dorigotti brings over 25 years of clinical development experience

Joins Actimed following retirement of Frank Misselwitz

London, UK – 16 January 2025. Actimed Therapeutics, a UK based clinical stage speciality pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, announces the appointment of Dr Fabio Dorigotti as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) following the retirement of previous CMO, Frank Misselwitz MD.

Prior to joining Actimed, Dr Dorigotti was CMO of Swiss biopharmaceutical company Quercis Pharma. He brings over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience spanning the full breadth of the clinical development process.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Fabio as our new Chief Medical Officer as we focus on advancing our lead candidate ACM001.1 (S-pindolol benzoate) for cancer cachexia into late-stage clinical development. Fabio brings a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience and a proven track record of success. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our retiring CMO Frank Misselwitz for his invaluable contribution to Actimed over the last several years and am delighted that he will retain his role as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the company.”

During his career, Dr Dorigotti has held inhouse roles of Head of Global Medical Affairs for CSL Vifor and Medical Affairs Director at Astrazeneca, and as Chief Strategy Officer and President of Global Clinical for Worldwide Clinical Trials, a full-service global contract research organization (CRO). He brings a strong track record of successful clinical development and product marketing approvals, alongside a deep understanding of FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies.

Dr Dorigotti commented: “Joining Actimed as CMO provides me with an exciting opportunity to bring my skills and experience to bear in the further development of products that could fill an unmet medical need and benefit patients with serious muscle wasting disorders. I look forward to collaborating with the excellent team at Actimed to help drive the further progress of this exciting candidate and the company.”

***

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage speciality pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that is associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and with significant morbidity and mortality. A significant number of cancer patients suffer from cachexia1 and it is estimated that cachexia is responsible for up to 20% of all cancer deaths2. A recent meta-analysis demonstrated that cachexia was associated with an 82% higher relative risk of mortality in patients with NSCLC versus no cachexia3.

Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

The lead product of Actimed, S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1) targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase 2a clinical data in cachexia patients, with further clinical studies in preparation. Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies in cancer cachexia having received an Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from FDA for S-pindolol benzoate in August 2023 for the treatment of cancer cachexia.

Actimed also owns the global rights to its second asset, S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed by the Company for the muscle wasting seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where loss of body mass and muscle wasting may impact survival⁴. Actimed was granted Orphan Drug Designation to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS by the FDA in 2024. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.

___________________________

