Actimed Therapeutics to Highlight Advancing Clinical Pipeline with New Data Presentations at 18th Annual Conference on Sarcopenia, Cachexia, and Wasting Disorders

London, UK – 9th December 2025. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed”), a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, will once again support the International Conference of the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia, & Wasting Disorders (SCWD) taking place in Rome, Italy from 11–13 December 2025.

Actimed will present at several symposia throughout the event, reinforcing its role as a leader in the management and treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders. These presentations will include a discussion of further development plans for S-pindolol benzoate, the lead asset of Actimed, in a study of non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer patients suffering from cachexia, as well as details of the ongoing PROACT Phase 2a programme designed to evaluate the effect of S-pindolol benzoate on lean mass in obese patients both during weight loss therapy with a GLP1-RA (semaglutide) and after withdrawal of GLP1-RA therapy. Actimed will also discuss promising preclinical data illustrating the potential role of S-oxprenolol in treating cachexia in ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients. The Company plans to further the development programme of S-oxprenolol in 2026.

Robin Bhattacherjee, CEO of Actimed commented “We are bringing a strong line-up of presentations to SCWD this year, with a number of sessions featuring our lead clinical asset, S-pindolol benzoate, the first member of a novel class of small molecule multi-modal anabolic-catabolic transforming agents targeting the pathophysiology of muscle wasting disorders. This Conference marks another year of significant progress for Actimed, and we look forward to 2026 when we expect to make important clinical advances for S-pindolol benzoate in both cancer cachexia and muscle preservation with GLP-1RA therapy. We also plan to advance the development of S-oxprenolol to further evaluate its potential role in muscle wasting associated with ALS ”

The relevant conference sessions at SCWD are highlighted below:

Thursday, 11 December, 18.15

Muscle wasting and cachexia: new multidisciplinary approach -Actimed Sponsored Symposium

1. An innovative approach to cancer cachexia: role of S-pindolol benzoate

Andrew Coats (Australia)

Including details on the planned IMPACT Phase 2b/3 program in patients with NSCLC, CRC and cancer cachexia.



2. GLP1 therapy in obesity and loss of skeletal muscle: a new therapeutic target?

Markus Anker (Germany)

Including details of the ongoing PROACT programme designed to provide data on the effect of S-pindolol benzoate on lean mass in obese patients during GLP1-RA (semaglutide) therapy (PROACT-ONE) and after withdrawal of semaglutide (PROACT-TWO). The program will also evaluate functional and heart status during and after semaglutide.



3. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and muscle wasting: what can s-oxprenolol do about it?

Jochen Springer (Germany)

Evaluation of S-oxprenolol benzoate in a preclinical model of ALS, demonstrating its ability to slow progression and improve survival while protecting motor neurons and attenuating muscle loss and loss of body mass.

Friday, 12 December, 16.00

Weight loss drugs and cardiovascular health

The Actimed Experience

Andrew Coats (Australia)

Saturday, 13 December, 09.30

Novel strategies to address sarcopenia while treating obesity – round table

Impact of the ACTA s-pindolol benzoate on muscle mass during and after GLP-1RA therapy

Andrew Coats (Australia)

Saturday, 13 December, 11.45

Late Breaking Science

S-pindolol benzoate protects lean body mass and skeletal muscle during incretin-induced weight loss and regain in obese mice

Henning Langer (Germany)

SCWD brings together experts from around the globe to share insights, research, and innovative ideas related to sarcopenia, cachexia and wasting disorders, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange across various disciplines. Full conference details are available on the SCWD website here: https://society-scwd.org/annual-conference/

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on advancing muscle health in cancer cachexia, obesity and other muscle wasting disorders.

Cachexia is a wasting disease associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses, characterised by severe weight loss and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality1. Despite its prevalence in cancer patients and devastating clinical impact, there is no globally approved therapy for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

In obese patients receiving GLP-1RAs for weight management, reductions of lean muscle mass can occur alongside fat loss. Preserving muscle while achieving healthy weight reduction remains an important unmet need, highlighting the opportunity for novel approaches that support and preserve a healthy body composition.

Previous studies with S-pindolol have generated promising Phase 2a proof of concept data in cancer cachexia patients and Actimed has conducted a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study of S-pindolol benzoate to characterise the benzoate salt of S-pindolol. In addition, early non-clinical data confirms a potential role for S-pindolol benzoate in preserving muscle mass when used in combination with a GLP-1 agonist for weight loss.

Actimed also owns the global rights to S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed to treat the muscle wasting and loss of body mass seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where it may impact survival. US Orphan Drug Designation has been granted to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for all other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.

