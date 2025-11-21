Actimed Therapeutics Announces Important Licensing Agreement with Mankind Pharma

Covers exclusive rights to S-pindolol, the novel therapy in development for the treatment of cachexia, in India and South Asia

Represents a major step in the mission of Actimed to bring the first globally approved cancer cachexia product to patients in need



London, UK – 21st Novemeber 2025. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed”), a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, today announces that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Mankind Pharma Limited (“Mankind”), one of India’s leading innovative pharmaceutical companies and a shareholder in Actimed, granting Mankind exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Actimed’s products for use in the treatment and/or prevention of cachexia in India and South Asian territories.

Under the agreement, Mankind gains exclusive territorial product rights in the Indian subcontinent, comprising India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The license covers Actimed’s patents, know-how and any future related patents, enabling Mankind to develop, manufacture and commercialise the products in the territory under its own trademarks. The agreement is limited to the field of use in the treatment and/or prevention of cachexia, and Mankind will be responsible for all associated development, manufacturing and sales and marketing costs.

The licensed products include those developed based on Actimed intellectual property and patents within the field of use, including the Actimed programmes for S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1), which Actimed plans to take into the Phase 2b/3 clinical development stage for cancer cachexia. Subject to successful completion and regulatory approvals, the product will be commercialised by Mankind in the above-mentioned territories. The Commercial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: "We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Mankind. Cachexia is a debilitating condition for which there are currently no globally approved therapies. By combining the Actimed cachexia product pipeline with Mankind’s strong development and commercial capabilities in its key markets, we are taking a major step forward in our aim to deliver meaningful treatment options to cachexia patients globally."

Atish Majumdar, Senior President (Sales & Marketing) at Mankind Pharma and Non-Executive Director, Actimed, added: "Mankind has been a long-term supporter and shareholder of Actimed, and we are proud to deepen our partnership through this strategic licensing agreement. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing innovative therapies and improving the lives of patients affected by cachexia across the Indian subcontinent. We have strong confidence in Actimed’s vision, leadership, and development expertise, and we are proud to partner with them on this important journey."

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that is associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and with significant morbidity and mortality. A significant number of cancer patients suffer from cachexia1 and it is estimated that cachexia is responsible for up to 20% of all cancer deaths2. A recent meta-analysis demonstrated that cachexia was associated with an 82% higher relative risk of mortality in patients with NSCLC versus no cachexia3.

Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies of its lead product ACM-001.1. (S-pindolol benzoate) which is an anti-catabolic and pro-anabolic transforming agent (ACTA) targeting multiple pathways that drive cancer cachexia. Previous studies with S-pindolol have generated promising Phase 2a proof of concept data, the ACT-ONE Trial4, in cachexia patients and Actimed has conducted a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study of S-pindolol benzoate to characterise this new salt form5. ACM001.1 has achieved Investigational New Drug (IND) status from FDA.

Actimed also owns the global rights to its second asset, S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed by the Company for the muscle wasting seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where loss of body mass and muscle wasting may impact survival6. Actimed was granted US Orphan Drug Designation to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS in 2024. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Actimed Therapeutics

www.actimedtherapeutics.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

Tel: +44 (0)203 928 6900

Email: actimed@medistrava.com

About Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma (BSE: 543904 | NSE: MANKIND) is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence. Mankind operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company is a leading player in the domestic pharmaceuticals business present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, antidiabetic, neuro/CNS, gynecology, VMN and respiratory, among others with a strategy to increase chronic presence going ahead. In the consumer healthcare business, the company operates in the condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements and anti-acne preparations categories, among others, with several category-leading brands. Following the acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, Mankind Pharma has further strengthened its leadership in the domestic women’s health segment. Mankind's distribution network includes a robust field force of 17,700+ professionals, and a reach extending to over five lakh doctors across urban and rural markets. The company has 32 manufacturing facilities in India manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products. Mankind has a consistent track record of product innovation through 6 dedicated R&D facilities backed by more than 730 scientists.

For more information, visit www.mankindpharma.com or contact:

Natasha Raj - 9205057627 - natasha.raj@mankindpharma.com

Apoorva Sharma - 9999739452 - apoorva.sharma@adfactorspr.com

