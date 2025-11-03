Actimed Therapeutics Further Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio for Lead Compound with New Composition of Matter Patent in Japan

Patent expands IP protection for S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1), reinforcing the global IP position of Actimed with granted patents in all key markets

London, UK – 3 November 2025. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed” or “the Company”), a UK-based clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle-wasting disorders, today announces that the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has granted a new composition of matter patent for S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1), further strengthening the global intellectual property estate of the Company.

The Japanese patent provides broad protection relating to S-pindolol benzoate and its pharmaceutically acceptable forms, extending coverage beyond prior patents and complementing existing grants in the US and Europe. The protection in Japan encompasses the composition of matter for S-pindolol benzoate and is not restricted to specific therapeutic indications, ensuring long-term exclusivity for a wide range of potential clinical applications, including but not limited to cancer cachexia and other muscle-wasting conditions.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: “I am very pleased to announce the grant of this important patent in Japan, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets. This award significantly strengthens our global IP position for S-pindolol benzoate and underscores the breadth of protection that we have secured for our lead compound. We continue to progress S-pindolol benzoate through clinical development, including the ongoing PROACT Phase 2a programme investigating it’s potential to reduce muscle-wasting in obese patients when used in combination with a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Robust patent coverage in key territories is a cornerstone of our strategy to bring innovative muscle-preserving therapies to patients who need them most.”

The newly granted Japanese patent joins a growing IP portfolio for Actimed, which includes multiple composition of matter and crystalline form patents already issued in the US and Europe. Together, these patents provide comprehensive protection for S-pindolol benzoate, a pro-anabolic and anti-catabolic transforming agent (ACTA) with a unique multi-modal mechanism of action targeting several key pathways involved in muscle wasting and cachexia.

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on advancing muscle health in cancer cachexia, obesity and other muscle wasting disorders.

Cachexia is a wasting disease associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses, characterised by severe weight loss and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality1. Despite its prevalence in cancer patients and devastating clinical impact, there is no globally approved therapy for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

In obese patients receiving GLP-1RAs for weight management, reductions of lean muscle mass can occur alongside fat loss2,3. Preserving muscle while achieving healthy weight reduction remains an important unmet need, highlighting the opportunity for novel approaches that support and preserve a healthy body composition.

Previous studies with S-pindolol have generated promising Phase 2a proof of concept data in cancer cachexia patients and Actimed has conducted a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study of S-pindolol benzoate to characterise the benzoate salt of S-pindolol. In addition, early non-clinical data confirms a potential role for S-pindolol benzoate in preserving muscle mass when used in combination with a GLP-1 agonist for weight loss.

Actimed also owns the global rights to S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed to treat the muscle wasting and loss of body mass seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where it may impact survival4. US Orphan Drug Designation has been granted to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for all other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.

