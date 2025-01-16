Lubricants in the Power Generation Market Eyes $7.47 Billion Opportunity by 2032, Registering a CAGR of 4.8% - Industry Analysis Featuring ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Chevron, TotalEnergies, and Sinopec

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lubricants in the Power Generation Market, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by product type, application, and region.



According to this report, the global lubricants in power generation market reached a value of USD 4.90 billion in 2023. Aided by the growing need for efficient and reliable power generation systems, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 7.47 billion by 2032.







The increasing global demand for uninterrupted power supply has significantly impacted the growth of the lubricants in power generation market. As power generation infrastructure continues to modernise, the need for high-performance lubricants has risen, particularly in turbines, engines, and auxiliary machinery. These lubricants help improve the longevity and reliability of critical components, reducing downtime and maintenance costs, thereby supporting the overall performance of power plants.



One of the key factors driving the lubricants in power generation market growth is the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints. As countries strive to meet global sustainability goals, power plants are being upgraded to minimise emissions and improve operational efficiency. High-quality lubricants are essential in ensuring that these plants operate at optimal levels, reducing energy consumption and mechanical stress.



The growing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, is a notable trend influencing the lubricants in power generation market dynamics. Although renewable energy plants generally require less maintenance compared to traditional fossil fuel-based plants, they still depend on specialised lubricants for optimal functioning. For instance, wind turbines, which operate in harsh and variable environments, rely on lubricants to minimise friction and wear in the gearbox and bearings, ensuring their longevity and efficient operation.



Moreover, the increasing use of gas turbines in power generation is propelling the demand for high-performance synthetic lubricants. This is one of the key lubricants in power generation market trends. Gas turbines require lubricants with high thermal stability and resistance to oxidation, as they operate under extreme temperatures. These synthetic lubricants provide superior protection, reducing the need for frequent oil changes and contributing to cost savings.



Based on type, synthetic lubricants are witnessing higher demand due to their enhanced performance characteristics, including better resistance to high temperatures and extended service life. This is expected to propel the lubricants in power generation market expansion. Mineral-based lubricants continue to hold a substantial share, primarily due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread availability.



In terms of application, turbine oils, hold a significant portion of the lubricants in power generation market share, driven by the need for high thermal stability and oxidation resistance in steam and gas turbines. Generator oils and engine oils are also essential for maintaining the operational efficiency of power plants, ensuring smooth and reliable electricity production.



As per the lubricants in power generation market analysis, North America and Europe dominate the global demand, driven by the presence of well-established power infrastructure and growing investments in renewable energy projects. The United States, in particular, is a major market, with its focus on modernising aging power plants and enhancing energy efficiency.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, thereby driving the lubricants in power generation market value. This is due to the increasing demand for electricity in developing economies such as China and India. As these countries continue to expand their power generation capacities, the need for high-performance lubricants in the power sector will grow. Additionally, the region's focus on renewable energy development, particularly in wind and solar power, is likely to drive the demand for specialised lubricants.



The global lubricants in power generation market is poised for steady growth over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for efficient power generation solutions and the ongoing shift towards renewable energy. As power plants continue to modernize and adopt advanced technologies, the role of high-quality lubricants in enhancing machinery performance and reducing operational costs will become even more critical.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global lubricants in power generation market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Sinopec Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Lubricants in Power Generation Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.1.1 Global Lubricants in Power Generation Historical Market (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Lubricants in Power Generation Market Forecast (2024-2032)

5.1.3 Global Lubricants in Power Generation Market by Product Type

5.1.4 Global Lubricants in Power Generation Market by Application

5.1.5 Global Lubricants in Power Generation Market by Region



6 North America Lubricants in Power Generation Market Analysis

7 Europe Lubricants in Power Generation Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Lubricants in Power Generation Market Analysis

9 Latin America Lubricants in Power Generation Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Lubricants in Power Generation Market Analysis



11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.1.1 Weaknesses

11.1.1.2 Opportunities

11.1.1.3 Threats

11.1.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.1.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.1.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.1.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.1.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.1.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.1.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.1.1 Company Profiles



13 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqqmwq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment