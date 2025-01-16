Acronis Announces New #TeamUp Partnership with Brentford FC, Supported by Littlefish

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is pleased to announce its latest Acronis #TeamUp Partner, Brentford FC with the support of award-winning managed service provider, Littlefish, as the Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner. The Premier League football club will utilise Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud including Advanced Backup, Advanced Management, and Advanced Security, to safeguard the club's systems and data.

"We are happy to partner with Brentford FC alongside Littlefish. This latest expansion of our #TeamUp program underscores the critical role cybersecurity plays in modern sports and highlights our commitment to drive technological innovation and robust security," said Ronan McCurtin, RVP EMEA at Acronis. "Littlefish is an exceptional company to partner with and will provide Brentford FC with Acronis’ natively integrated cybersecurity solutions, protecting their digital operations and ensuring their digital infrastructure remains secure and efficient."

As the Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner, Littlefish will provide Brentford with Acronis’ suite of cybersecurity and data protection services. Managed through a single console, Acronis offers reliable and cost-effective security and backup solutions to meet the digital needs of organisations, including globally renowned sports teams. This includes access to Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, Advanced Backup, Advanced Management, and Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

Mike Morris, Technology Director at Brentford FC, said: “Maintaining the highest standards of data protection and cybersecurity is essential for modern football operations, both on and off the pitch. This partnership with Acronis and Littlefish gives those of us working behind the scenes peace of mind that our data is securely backed up and protected.”

Brentford FC is a Premier League football club based in the heart of west London. Its rise to the top level of the game is underpinned by an innovative, data-led approach to football and a willingness to take calculated risks. It is renowned for being a community club that puts its supporters at the heart of everything it does.

"We are proud to collaborate with Acronis by joining its #TeamUp program with Brentford FC. As the Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner, we will be supporting this initiative with our best-in-class managed services and IT support," said Richard Hutchings, CTO at Littlefish. "This opportunity will empower Brentford FC with Acronis cybersecurity solutions to enhance the team’s performance. We look forward to a mutually beneficial journey."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About Brentford FC

Brentford FC is a Premier League football club based in the heart of west London. Renowned for its data-led approach to football, the club’s success is underpinned by its core values: Togetherness, Respect, Progressive. Find out more about Brentford FC here: https://www.brentfordfc.com/en/our-values

About Littlefish

Littlefish is a multi-award-winning managed service provider focusing on providing IT support, cyber security services, cloud solutions, managed infrastructure and consultancy for enterprise organisations. It delivers on its promise of enhanced user experience and security, improved customer satisfaction and achieving authentic business value through digital transformation.

Founded in Nottingham in 2003 as a bedroom start up, Littlefish has gone from strength to strength since its management takeover in 2010. Littlefish now contends with, and frequently secures business against, and from, the multi-billion pound global MSPs, across both the private and public sector.

Littlefish delivers all services on a 24/7 basis from its UK only service centres, to over 120,000 users globally, for a wide variety of organisations, spanning both the private and public sectors.

