Electric Toothbrush Market Forecasts 2025-2030, with Profiles of Leading Players Colgate-Palmolive, Koninklijke Philips, Procter & Gamble, SONIC Chic, Water Pik, Dr. Fresh & Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric toothbrush market size is estimated to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030.

This can be attributed to increasing disposable income and growing awareness regarding oral hygiene. In addition, technological advancements in electric toothbrushes is expected to fuel market growth. Continued efforts to improve awareness levels among the global population is another key factor driving the market. For instance, The American Dental Association (ADA) conducts a National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM) campaign every year, which is aimed at increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene among children with the help of dental professionals.







A high prevalence of oral health diseases has also benefited the market. Dental plaque affects nearly 11% of the population worldwide and is the chief cause of gingivitis and tooth decay. Plaque removal and reduction of gingivitis plays a critical role in maintenance of good dental health. Electric toothbrushes offer superior reduction of plaque and gingivitis when compared to manual variants. According to the Cochrane Review, which analyzed nearly 56 trials with around 5068 participants, electric toothbrushes demonstrated nearly 21.0% more reduction in plaque and around 11% higher reduction in gingivitis after three months of use as compared to manual ones.



The global electric toothbrush market is highly competitive with players actively involved in development of innovative and technologically advanced products to withstand competition.



Electric Toothbrush Market Report Highlights

The rotational segment dominated the electric toothbrush industry with the largest revenue share of 55.2% in 2024. This can be attributed to better dental clean-up provided by rotating/oscillating brush heads By end use, the children segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over forecast period. Ease of use offered by electric toothbrushes, especially for kids who find manual brushing difficult, is one of the key growth drivers. Children's enthusiasm to use these devices also contributes to segment growth

The North American electric toothbrush market dominated, with a revenue share of 35.4% in 2024. This can be attributed to the availability of advanced product variants, high emphasis on maintenance of good oral health, and comparatively higher disposable income in the region

Some of the key players in this vertical are Den-Mat Holdings, Colgate Palmolive, Water Pik, Procter and Gamble Co, Koninklijke Philips and FOREO.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis : Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape : Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide. Future Trends : Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Electric Toothbrush Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Electric Toothbrush Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Electric Toothbrush Market, By Technology: Key Takeaways

5.2. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Vibrational

5.3.2. Rotational



Chapter 6. Electric Toothbrush Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Electric Toothbrush Market, By End Use: Key Takeaways

6.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Adults

6.3.2. Children



Chapter 7. Electric Toothbrush Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Electric Toothbrush Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.4. Latin America

7.3.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Electric Toothbrush Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.7. Strategy Mapping

8.8. Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive.

Koninklijke Philips

Procter & Gamble

FOREO

Den-Mat Holdings

SONIC Chic

Water Pik

Church & Dwight Co.

Dr. Fresh Inc.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

