Injection Molding Market Analysis and Technology Report 2024-2029: Developing Countries Fueling Growth, Growing Adoption of Circularity and Sustainability, Popularizing Lightweight Trends

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for plastic injection molding was valued at $191 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow from $192.7 billion in 2024 to $235.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2024 to 2029.
The global plastic injection molding industry has become an essential element in modern manufacturing and finds broad applications across a diverse set of industries. The versatility of this process has enabled widespread applications across packaging, automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, medical devices and other industries. The technology is widely popular due to its ability to create intricate parts with high precision.
Key market drivers for the injection molding market include the significant contributions from developing countries, which are emerging as key growth contributors. Additionally, the growing adoption of circularity and sustainability practices is reshaping the industry's dynamics. The increasing preference for lightweight materials across key end-user industries is further fueling market demand. Lastly, technological advancements in the injection molding process continue to drive innovation and efficiency, enhancing the sector's overall growth potential.
In addition, the versatility and flexibility of plastics have further heightened the demand in the plastic injection molding market. Thermoplastics are suitable injection molding resins, as they can be conveniently molded and softened on getting heated. They also harden to their original strength after cooling. Due to their molecular composition, these resins can be easily softened multiple times upon exposure to heat, thus making them recyclable and reusable.
Like other industries, the plastic injection molding industry is also constantly evolving and driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns and changing consumer preferences. The industry is also undergoing a significant transition towards sustainable practices to reduce the ecological impact of the process. The adoption of bioplastics and biodegradable plastics is also expected to expand in the near future, led by growing concerns about plastic pollution and its associated health risks.
A major surge in demand from key end-user industries such as packaging, transportation, medical devices and construction has played a key role in driving the overall demand for plastic injection molding. The ability of injection molding to develop both standard and custom-made parts with high precision in lesser lead time has enabled its widespread application across these industries.
The report includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on polymer type, end-user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technology trends, regulations, and future prospects for the major types of thermoplastic resins used to produce molded products
- Review of the industry supply chain, using the Porter's Five Forces model, PESTLE and SWOT analyses to analyze the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- A look at recent patents
- An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the major global players, including BASF SE, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corp., LG Chem and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Injection MoldingCompany Profiles
- BASF SE
- Berry Global Inc.
- Daewon
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Lg Chem
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Moldblade
- Nolato Ab
- Rosti Group Ab
- Rutland Plastics
- Sabic
- Sulbras
- Seaskymedical
- The Rodon Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|273
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$192.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$235.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Background
- Process
- Key Factors Impacting the Injection Molding Process
- Benefits of Injection Molding Over Other Manufacturing Techniques
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials and Equipment Suppliers
- Injection Molders
- Distribution and Warehousing
- OEMs and End Users
- PESTLE Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Developing Countries Acting as Key Growth Contributors
- Growing Adoption of Circularity and Sustainability in Injection Molding
- The Popularizing Trend of Lightweight Across Key End-User Industries
- Technological Advancements in the Injection Molding Process
- Market Challenges
- Environmental Concerns Associated with Plastic Injection Molding
- Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Geopolitical Tensions
- Lack of Skilled Labor
- Market Restraints
- Challenges in the Plastic Injection Molding Process
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Prevalence of Custom Sustainable Injection Molding
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- An Overview of the Current Innovations in Plastic Injection Molding Technology
- Key Innovations in Injection Molding Technology
- Process Integration with 3D Printing
- Injection Molding With Post-Consumer Resins (PCR)
- Micro Injection Molding
- Injection Molding Plastic Solar Cells
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
- Innovative Plastic from Recycled Ocean Waste
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmental Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Type
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Others
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Packaging
- Construction
- Medical Devices
- Transportation
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- North America
- Europe
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players
- Latest Strategic Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Plastic Injection Molding Market: ESG Perspective
- Significance of ESG Goals in the Global Plastic Injection Molding Market
- Key ESG Issues in the Market
- ESG Ratings and Metrics
- ESG Practices in the Market
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Plastic Injection Molding Market
- Conclusion
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6m6wf5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment