High Roller Technologies Enters Strategic Partnership with iConvert to Focus on Player Acquisition

New Partnership Gives the Company the Ability to Potentially Increase Player Acquisition, Player Retention, User Deposits, and Access to Full Suite of Gamification Tools

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of High Roller and Fruta , each a premium brand in online gaming and a destination for high rollers, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with iConvert to focus on player acquisition, player retention, and helping to convert more users into depositors across all of the Company’s markets. This strategic move could help increase High Roller’s top-line growth in the future.

iConvert, is a leading operator in acquisition services and iGaming conversion. It provides its partners with on-site engagement tools, gamification suite that helps create positive player experiences, retention and conversion, enhance loyalty, and provide value. High Roller began campaigns with iConvert in Q4 2024, focusing on select international markets using iConvert’s personalized on-site engagement and behavioral technologies.

High Roller Technology’s brands will now utilize iConvert’s exit intent pre-registration overlays to convert more traffic to register and deposit. Combined with iConvert’s comprehensive gamification suite of tools, this technology will enhance user engagement, elevate users’ onsite experiences, and drive new player revenue growth.

Collaboration Between High Roller and iConvert Accelerates Revenue Potential

Ashley Wood, CEO at iConvert stated, “Partnering with High Roller has been one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made. The High Roller team already has an extremely strong presence across its markets, and we’re looking forward to helping them continue to grow.”

“Achieving a high conversion rate is crucial in the rapidly evolving iGaming ecosystem. The partnership with iConvert strengthens our acquisition and retention strategies, boosting conversion rates and enhancing player experience, while taking player retention to the next level,” said Sven Kaltenegger, CMO at High Roller.

About iConvert

iConvert is a cutting-edge technology platform designed to help online casinos maximize their new player revenues. By leveraging advanced data-driven solutions and proprietary technology, iConvert enables operators to optimize their onboarding and conversion processes, ensuring seamless player experiences and increased profitability.

Focused on delivering measurable results, iConvert partners with online casinos to enhance player engagement, boost retention, and drive sustainable growth. With a proven track record in the industry, iConvert is trusted by leading operators to turn potential players into loyal customers.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.