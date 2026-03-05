High Roller Technologies Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today announced that the Company will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and business update on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-407-6176 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or +1 201-689-8451 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference ID# is 13758953.

Participating on the call will be Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies, and Adam Felman, Chief Financial Officer. Management will review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, and discuss key corporate developments and strategic initiatives. Following the prepared remarks, management will host a Q&A session to address questions from participants.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039