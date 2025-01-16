CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market Analysis 2025-2030, Featuring CVSciences, Charlotte's Web, ENDOCA, Isodiol, Elixinol, NuLeaf Naturals, Joy Organics, Kazmira, Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CBD oil & CBD consumer health market size is expected to reach USD 215.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Growing buyer awareness regarding various health benefits offered by cannabidiol (CBD) and increasing legalization of cannabidiol oil and infused products is contributing towards the adoption of cannabidiol as a consumer health product, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, changing buyer perception and attitude towards hemp-derived cannabidiol-based products is further bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.







Based on the type of product, the full spectrum oil segment dominated the market in 2019. Factors contributing to the increase in demand for cannabidiol include rising buyer preference toward cannabidiol as a product category, the surge in demand for full-spectrum distillates, and many companies entering into bulk as well as finished product business. On the other hand, the nutraceuticals segment dominated the market with a share of 48.3% in 2019. Favorable government initiatives for hemp-derived cannabidiol, rising awareness regarding cannabidiol, and changing buyer preferences from chemical-based ingredients to organic ingredients in dietary supplements are the key factors driving the market.



In 2019, the B2B distribution channel segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand for cannabidiol oil in various sectors such as pharmaceutical, food and additives, health and wellness, and cosmetics. On the other hand, retail pharmacies dominated the market in 2019. The increase in the number of companies selling their products via retail pharmacies is fueling the growth of the segment.



North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 68.5% in 2019 owing to ease of accessibility, growing awareness regarding various medical benefits of cannabidiol among users, and the rise in the number of manufacturers.



CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market Report Highlights

CBD consumer health products dominated the market and accounted for a share of 56% in 2024, owing to heightened consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with cannabidiol (CBD) products, including anxiety relief and pain management.

CBD oil products are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period. Consumers favor CBD oil for its ease of use and rapid absorption, making it a preferred solution for chronic pain and sleep disorders.

North America CBD oil & CBD consumer health market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 55.3% in 2024. Market growth in the region is its progressive regulatory landscape and wider acceptance of cannabis-derived products.

Asia Pacific CBD oil & CBD consumer health market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 39.3% in the forecast period, added by increasing legalization efforts and growing consumer interest in natural health products.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $67.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $215.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. CBD Oil Market

4.4.2. CBD Oil

4.4.3. CBD Isolate

4.4.4. Synthetic CBD

4.5. CBD Consumer Health Market

4.5.1. CBD Consumer Health Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Medical OTC Products

4.5.2.1. Medical OTC Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2. Analgesic

4.5.2.3. Mental Health

4.5.2.4. Dermatology

4.5.2.5. Sleep Aids

4.5.2.6. Others

4.5.3. Nutraceuticals

4.5.3.1. Nutraceuticals Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2. VDS

4.5.3.3. Sports Nutrition

4.5.3.4. Weight Management and Well-being

4.5.4. Food & Beverages

4.5.5. Pharmaceuticals

4.5.6. Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.5.6.2. CBD Infused Skincare Products

4.5.6.2.2. Creams & Moisturizers

4.5.6.2.3. Masks & Serums

4.5.6.2.4. Cleansers

4.5.6.2.5. Sunscreen

4.5.6.2.6. Bath Bombs

4.5.6.2.7. Others

4.5.6.3. CBD Infused Beauty Products

4.5.6.3.1. CBD Infused Beauty Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.6.3.2. Lip Balm & Gloss

4.5.6.3.3. Mascara

4.5.6.3.4. Eyebrow Gels

4.5.6.3.5. Others

4.5.6.4. CBD Infused Haircare Products

4.5.6.4.1. CBD Infused Haircare Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.6.4.2. Shampoos

4.5.6.4.3. Conditioners

4.5.6.4.4. Hair Serums



Chapter 5. CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Regional Market Dashboard

5.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

5.4. North America

5.5. Europe

5.6. Asia Pacific

5.7. Latin America

5.8. MEA



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Participant Overview

6.2. Company Market Position Analysis

6.3. Company Categorization

6.4. Strategy Mapping

6.5. Company Profiles

CVSciences

Medical Marijuana

Charlotte's Web

ENDOCA

Isodiol International

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals

Joy Organics

Kazmira

Lord Jones

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rpplt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment