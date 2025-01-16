Agriculture Analytics Market to Reach USD 4.92 Billion by 2032, Driven by Tech Advancements and Sustainable Farming Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“The Agriculture Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.92 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55% from 2024 to 2032.”

Advancements in Agriculture Analytics Fuel Sustainable Farming and Boost Productivity

The agriculture analytics sector is witnessing swift expansion, driven by the implementation of technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data. These instruments allow for the real-time tracking of vital agricultural factors, including soil status, climatic trends, and plant health. By offering useful insights, they assist farmers in maximizing resource efficiency, boosting yields, and promoting sustainability. Innovations such as Trimble’s AI-driven solutions in November 2024 emphasize the increasing significance of AI in automating tasks and enhancing decision-making in various sectors, including agriculture.

Precision agriculture has emerged as a major emphasis, providing customized solutions that enable farmers to address issues more accurately. By decreasing waste and lessening environmental effects via more efficient resource distribution, these technologies also foresee and alleviate threats such as crop diseases. Significant progress, including SAS's purchase of Hazy's intellectual property and Cornell University's research on sustainable methods in India, underscores the ability of agricultural analytics to revolutionize farming practices, enhancing efficiency and encouraging sustainability.





Get a Sample Report of Agriculture Analytics Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3320

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Deere & Company (John Deere Operations Center, JDLink)

IBM (IBM Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture, IBM Food Trust)

Bayer AG (FieldView, Xarvio Digital Farming Solutions)

SAP (SAP Intelligent Agriculture, SAP Rural Sourcing Management)

Trimble (Trimble Ag Software, WeedSeeker)

Accenture (Accenture Analytics Platform, Digital Agriculture Services)

ABACO (Agricultural Monitoring, Farm Management Software)

DeLaval (DeLaval DelPro, VMS V300 Milking System)

Oracle (Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle IoT for Agriculture)

DTN (WeatherSentry, Ag Weather Tools)

Farmers Edge (FarmCommand, Smart VR)

SAS Institute (SAS Analytics for IoT, SAS Visual Analytics)

Iteris (ClearAg, Crop Health Monitoring)

PrecisionHawk (PrecisionAnalytics, Lancaster Drone)

Conservis (Farm Management Software, Crop Planning Tools)

Stesalit Systems (Farm Management Platform, Weather Monitoring Solutions)

Agribotix (FarmLens, Aerial Imaging Solutions)

Agrivi (Agrivi Farm Management, Analytics Dashboard)

Granular (Granular Business, AcreValue)

FBN (FBN Analytics, Crop Marketing Platform)

Gro Intelligence (Gro Platform, Data Analytics Solutions)

Resson (Resson Agricultural Analytics, AI Insights for Farming)

AgVue Technologies (Field Insights Platform, Crop Health Analytics)

Taranis (Taranis Crop Intelligence, Scouting Drone Solutions)

CropX (CropX Farm Management, Soil Sensors)

Trace Genomics (Soil DNA Testing, Microbiome Analytics)

Agriculture Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers



• Technological Advancements Driving Growth in Agriculture Analytics Market



• Rising Global Population and Growing Food Demand Fueling Agriculture Analytics Market Expansion

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Agriculture Analytics Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3320

Solution Segment Leads Agriculture Analytics Market, While Service Segment Experiences Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Solution segment dominated the agriculture analytics market, accounting for approximately 57% of the overall revenue. This superiority arises from the extensive utilization of advanced analytics systems such as AI technologies, IoT applications, and machine learning frameworks, which offer farmers immediate insights into crop vitality, soil status, and climatic trends. These technologies facilitate precision agriculture, enhancing crop production, resource efficiency, and cost reductions, rendering them essential for contemporary farming methods.

The Service segment is expected to witness the strongest growth rate, with an approximate CAGR of 9.60% from 2024 to 2032. This swift growth is propelled by the rising need for professional advice, data handling, and cloud-oriented analytics. As farmers adopt modern technologies, the demand for continual support and tailored services will increase, positioning service providers as essential in enhancing these tools and driving market expansion.

Precision Farming Leads Agriculture Analytics Market, While Livestock Farming Sees Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Precision Farming segment dominated the agriculture analytics market, accounting for approximately 49% of total revenue. This leadership is driven by the growing need for farmers to optimize resource use, increase crop yields, and promote sustainability. Technologies like IoT sensors, GPS, and data analytics enable real-time monitoring and precision interventions, empowering farmers to make informed decisions that boost productivity and reduce waste and environmental impact.

The Livestock Farming segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 10.91% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is fueled by the increasing demand for real-time animal health monitoring, feed management, and breeding optimization. Advances in animal tracking, health diagnostics, and disease prevention are becoming critical in improving productivity, cutting costs, and enhancing animal welfare, positioning livestock farming as a major growth driver in the agriculture analytics market.

Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Solution

Service

By Agriculture Type

Livestock Framing

Aquaculture Farming

Precision Farming

Vertical Farming

Others

By Field Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3320

North America Leads Agriculture Analytics Market, While Asia Pacific Experiences Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the agriculture analytics market, accounting for approximately 43% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the region's early adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, such as AI, IoT, and big data solutions. The presence of a strong agricultural infrastructure, significant investment in ag-tech innovation, and government support for sustainable farming practices have all contributed to the widespread use of data analytics across North America's large-scale farms.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of around 9.96% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising demand for efficient food production, fueled by a large and expanding population. As more countries in the region adopt modern farming techniques and technology, the need for data-driven solutions to tackle challenges like resource scarcity and climate change is intensifying.

Key Developments in Agriculture Analytics Market

In 2025, John Deere introduced its autonomous 9RX tractor, enhancing efficiency, reducing labor, and boosting precision in large-scale farming.

In 2024, IBM demonstrated how AI tools help farmers adapt to climate change, optimize crop management, irrigation, and improve productivity.

In September 2024, Olam Agri partnered with SAP to use RISE with SAP on AWS, aiming to optimize supply chains and integrate AI for predictive maintenance and customer service.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation, By Offering

8. Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation, By Agriculture Type

9. Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation, By Field Size

10. Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation, By Deployment

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/agriculture-analytics-market-3320

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.