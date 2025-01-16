Dataiku Surpasses $300M ARR Milestone, Accelerating GenAI Adoption and ROAI in Global Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced a major milestone in its growth journey, surpassing $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This achievement highlights significant growth in Dataiku's ARR, which has more than doubled over the past three years, reinforcing the strength of its Universal AI platform and business model. Feeding this momentum, the company saw a rapid acceleration of GenAI adoption over the past year. Over 20% of customers now use Dataiku to integrate GenAI into their business and data workflows, with multiple projects per customer exceeding 1,000 active use cases.

In addition to its financial performance, Dataiku has expanded its global footprint, growing its customer base to over 700 organizations worldwide. More than 100 customers, from Johnson & Johnson and Novo Nordisk to Perdue Farms and Rolls Royce, shared their stories on stage as part of Dataiku’s Everyday AI global event series and annual Frontrunner Awards in 2024. Supported by a workforce that has grown to over 1,100 worldwide, Dataiku now serves 20% of European Forbes Global 2000 companies, with rapidly accelerating market penetration across the Americas and APAC.



“Surpassing $300M ARR underscores the impact of Dataiku’s Universal AI Platform and its central role in the AI strategies of the world’s largest companies,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder & CEO. “Our cloud- and model-agnostic platform doesn’t just future-proof enterprise AI—it empowers business teams to drive innovation and real results. In 2024, C-suites turned to Dataiku to harness AI and reshape their markets.”

"Dataiku’s ability to drive sustainable growth while driving financial efficiency sets it apart from the OpEx-heavy business models of other major players in the AI ecosystem, including LLM providers. This is key to providing enduring value for customers and investors alike," said Adam Towns, Chief Financial Officer of Dataiku. "Our financial performance is a testament to Dataiku’s alignment with the true business requirements of the enterprise market, which has emerged as an essential prerequisite for success in building, deploying, and governing GenAI and AI Agents.”

“Dataiku's innovative vision and performance make it unique and formidable in the AI sector. Its momentum, financial discipline, and strategic growth set it apart and position it for long-term success," said Matthew Witheiler, Consumer & Technology Lead with Wellington Management, which led Dataiku’s $200M Series F fundraising round in 2022.

Dataiku earned the No. 34 spot on Forbes’ annual Cloud 100 list for 2024, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Highlights of the company’s additional accolades for 2024 include:

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

