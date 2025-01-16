Canon Inc. Places in Top-10 in U.S. Patent Rankings for 41st Straight Year, Ranks First for U.S. patents granted among Japanese companies for 20th Consecutive Time

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., ranked ninth in the number of patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2024, placing it in the world's top 10 for 41 consecutive years, according to IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, a U.S.-based patent research firm.



Canon Inc. ranked first among Japanese companies for the 20th consecutive year.

“It is important to continue to pursue opportunities for innovation to help adapt to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc. and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc. “Another high placement on the IFI CLAIMS list is a strong reflection of our commitment to delivering innovative ideas and solutions and a testament to the dedication of our staff in this endeavor.”

Canon emphasizes the importance of obtaining patents not only in Japan but also internationally. It promotes patent filing based on regional business strategies, as well as technology advancement and product trends. The United States, with its concentration of high-tech companies and its large market scale, is a particularly important region in terms of business expansion and technology alliances.

To see the full release from Canon Inc., please visit here.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services

# # #