Comscore Announces Unified Content Measurement

Advanced self-service solution for content owners and creators bridges the gap between content valuation and audience engagement

World-class brands using the content measurement solution include Google, NBCUniversal and Paramount.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the launch of unified content measurement within The Comscore Platform. This new cross-platform solution, called Comscore Content Measurement (CCM), gives content owners and creators hands-on-keyboard access to media measurement tools that provide a better understanding of consumer behavior regardless of channel or platform. It also enables content owners to better understand viewing habits and more effectively commercialize their product offerings, whether it’s through distribution strategies or media placements.

Integrating content measurement metrics into The Comscore Platform marks a major step in unifying Comscore’s device and platform-specific measurement capabilities. This streamlined solution provides a deduplicated view of audience reach across linear TV, CTV/Streaming, PC, Mobile and Social, providing unmatched insights into viewer engagement, aligning with the complexities of today’s consumer journey.

“Consumers aren’t living fragmented lives; they’re living connected lives with multiple ways to consume content across different devices and platforms,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore Chief Commercial Officer. “Our content measurement solution for brands will provide a holistic view of the many touchpoints consumers engage with throughout the day—whether they’re watching on Mobile, TV, Streaming, or Desktop.”

CCM has been used by Comscore customers in a managed service capacity, where reporting views and enhancements have been informed and prioritized by customer feedback, including Google, NBCU, Paramount, and others.

“NBCU viewers engage deeply with our vast array of linear and digital content, and it’s crucial that our measurement solutions provide insights into everything from cross-platform reach to viewer behavior,” said Brian West, NBCUniversal SVP of Data & Measurement Strategy. “Comscore's unified content measurement solution meets this need by offering a comprehensive view of audience engagement, empowering us to optimize our content strategies.”

CCM reporting is dynamic for a broad variety of customer use-cases, with the ability to help national media brands, local stations, and content owners who are looking to effectively package and commercialize their offerings in a more holistic and strategic way.

For the past 25 years, Comscore has driven measurement innovation as new digital channels emerged and consumer adoption followed–from online digital video measurement to capturing engagement on social media apps. By integrating advanced cross-device graph technology and advanced user authentication Comscore delivers a better understanding of the cross-platform consumer journey. Comscore Content Measurement will feature audience measurement insights across TV, CTV, Streaming (including YouTube), PC, Mobile and Social, so that brands are better enabled to power ad monetization and content strategies.

“This new unified content measurement solution builds on Comscore’s recognized cross platform leadership in measuring the reach and effectiveness of advertising campaigns,” said Jen Carton, SVP of Product Management, Comscore. “Reliable enterprise tools that measure both ads and content are essential to fuel the vitality of the media industry.”

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

