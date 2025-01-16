SalesHood Welcomes Cory Ayres as Senior Vice President of Sales

San Francisco, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a purpose-built Revenue Enablement Platform company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cory Ayres as Senior Vice President of Sales. Cory brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving repeatable revenue growth and building high-performing teams in the SaaS industry.

As SVP of Sales, Cory will lead SalesHood’s global sales organization, focusing on new business growth, new customer acquisition, and expanding SalesHood’s market presence. Cory will be growing the team and expanding into new markets and verticals.

"Cory Ayers is an outstanding go-to-market leader with a remarkable ability to grow and scale B2B sales organizations," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "His proven expertise in sales management, coupled with his passion for sales enablement, will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and strengthening our position as an industry leader."

Cory joins SalesHood with over 15 years of experience in software sales leadership, starting at Salesforce where he played a key part in developing Salesforce’s outbound lead generation program, contributing to significant revenue growth. Following Salesforce, Cory held leadership roles at Xactly, Zendesk, Pendo.io, and ActivTrak. At each organization, he consistently delivered exceptional results, scaling sales operations and driving sustained revenue growth.

"I am excited to join SalesHood at such an exciting stage of its journey," said Cory Ayres. "SalesHood’s innovative platform and customer-centric approach are driving real impact for businesses around the world. I look forward to working with the team to help our customers achieve their revenue goals and realize the full potential of their sales teams."

Cory’s appointment comes as SalesHood is recognized as an industry leader in G2’s Winter 2025 Reports, earning #1 rankings for both usability and results in the Enterprise Sales Enablement category. These accolades highlight SalesHood’s commitment to delivering user-friendly tools and measurable revenue impact, solidifying its position as the go-to platform for sales enablement​

About SalesHood

