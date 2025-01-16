Travel trends: 2024 in review and 2025 forecast by ALL, Accor's booking platform

Travel trends:

2024 in review & 2025 forecast

by ALL, Accor's booking platform

2024 in review: boom in sports tourism and gig-tripping*, and 2025 forecast: consolidation of slow travel and the rise of alternative destinations :

The year 2024 marks a major turning point for the global tourism sector, with an almost total return to pre-pandemic levels. More than 285 million tourists travelled in the first quarter of 2024. According to Accor's European Travel Trends report, 53% of Europeans plan to devote more of their budget to travel, highlighting already emerging priorities such as wellness, sport, culture and ecology in 2025.

To meet these constantly evolving expectations, ALL.com, Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme, is positioning itself as a key player. Its ambition? To anticipate trends and design unique and inspiring experiences tailored to the needs of today's and tomorrow's travellers.

2024 – Sports tourism continues to rise

The summer of 2024 was propelled by the momentum of Paris 2024, attracting a wave of international visitors. This momentum has also been demonstrated by ALL members: 25% have made at least one trip to attend a sporting or musical event, and the trend is even stronger among 18–34-year-olds (over a third of respondents)**. Sports tourism has confirmed its central role in the industry, worth USD 564.7 billion in 2023, according to the ibis Trend Report for 2025. And the trend is only set to grow – in the next year, travel linked to sporting events is expected to increase by 12%.

In response to this growing demand, Novotel and ALL.com have created something never seen before. La Suite Novotel by ALL.com is a permanent hotel room at the heart of Paris’ Parc des Princes stadium. Travellers can now combine their passion for football with a unique immersive experience, sleeping in the heart of the Paris Saint-Germain home stadium while enjoying the comfort of a Novotel room.

2024 – Gig-tripping: major events redefine travel

Gig-tripping is revolutionising cultural tourism. A concert can become the driver for a cultural adventure or the trigger for an extended holiday, combining a passion for music with tourism.

In Sydney, for example, concerts for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Accor Stadium attracted 335,000 fans, generating record occupancy for the city's 40 Accor hotels. Shows by artists such as Beyonce, Coldplay and Oasis have a direct impact on booking figures.

For several years now, ALL has been making a name for itself in the entertainment sector, with exceptional offers at Accor Arena in Paris (since 2015), Accor Stadium in Sydney (since 2021) and other major venues around the world (Rio, Hamburg, O2 and Wembley in London, Qudos in Sydney). With this strategy, ALL.com offers its members more than just traditional hotel services – it also guarantees them entry to all the biggest concerts of the year through pre-sale tickets, tailor-made experiences and VIP access.

ALL places customer satisfaction at the heart of its priorities. In response to travellers' expectations, particularly in terms of sustainability, the booking platform has developed more responsible travel offers and experiences.

FORECAST 2025

Slow travel: reconnecting with the journey

Travellers are attaching increasing importance to sustainable options. Younger generations, more aware of climate issues (+14% compared to older people), are increasingly opting for environmentally responsible modes of transport. In a world in search of sustainability, slow travel is redefining travellers' priorities, shifting the focus from the final destination to the experience and its impact.

As part of its commitment to a global and sustainable approach, ALL offers a variety of experiences and services focused on environmental responsibility. Through strategic partnerships – with SNCF Connect to promote green mobility, and with Sixt for electric vehicle hire, for example – ALL offers its members opportunities to make more responsible choices. The loyalty programme is also strengthening its commitment to solidarity with Dift, offering members the chance to donate their Reward points to charitable associations.

The ALL.com booking platform, via its website and mobile app, offers local and responsible choices in its hotels as well as its restaurants and activities. ALL.com sees slow travel as a response to environmental concerns and the growing need to experience travel as an authentic human adventure and responds to this demand.

In this quest for more responsible travel, slow travel is also paving the way for another emerging trend: alternative destinations.

Exploring differently: the rise of dupe destinations

Faced with the growing challenge of overtourism, which is putting flagship destinations such as Venice, Bali and Amsterdam under increasing pressure, travellers are changing their choices. More and more of them are turning to less popular destinations, seeking to avoid the crowds and the social media frenzy, and saving money in the process. This trend, driven by a growing awareness of the environmental and social impact of tourism, has a name: dupe destinations.

ALL.com places itself at the heart of this transformation by offering attractive alternatives. In 2025, ALL will enrich its offer with major openings, including the Raffles Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a unique alternative to Dubai; the Mövenpick Resort & Spa at Bintan Lagoon in Indonesia, an idyllic option off Bali’s well beaten track; or the MGallery Green Coast in Albania, emerging as a dupe destination for popular Croatian beaches.

According to bookings already made on ALL.com, the three most popular destinations for 2025 are France, Thailand and Australia. In these and many other popular countries, ALL also offers dupe destinations, bookable on ALL.com, with over 5,600 hotels from more than 45 brands, in over 2,200 destinations.





* Gig-tripping is a form of travel based around specific events, such as concerts, festivals or matches, where the experience becomes the main motivation for travelling.

** Accor 2024 - Q3 press release