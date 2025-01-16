Solar Water Pump Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 8.16 Billion By 2033 | Submersible Motors Below 10 HP to Witness Sharp Upsurge In Demand Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Solar water pump market was valued at US$3.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 8.16 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Solar water pumps continue to gain robust traction in both agricultural and community-level water projects worldwide, as they operate without reliance on conventional fuel sources and significantly reduce operational overheads. Across South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, farmers have reported greater productivity in remote farmlands due to the availability of cost-effective solar pumping systems. Shakti Pumps, one of the key players in the solar water pump market, has exported 2,500 AC motor-based solar water pumps to East African countries to facilitate irrigation in off-grid regions this year, while TATA Power Solar deployed 7,000 units tailored for horticultural needs in India. Over the same period, CRI Pumps distributed 4,200 submersible solar pumps in rural parts of Asia, ensuring stable water supply in areas lacking traditional power grids. Similarly, Grundfos installed 500 direct-drive solar pumps for community water access in Central Africa in the first half of 2023. Production capabilities are also on the rise, with Kirloskar integrating new assembly lines to accommodate 6,000 AC motor pumps monthly. This widespread enthusiasm aligns with Jain Irrigation’s decision to set up demonstration centers across 12 Indian states, showcasing the efficacy of solar pumping solutions for both smaller farms and institutional applications. With these developments, the sector exhibits clear growth potential in countries where conventional power remains unreliable or expensive.

Several large enterprises in the solar water pump market continue to reinforce their commitment to solar pumping technology, indicating a broader shift toward sustainable water management. LORENTZ, based in Germany, introduced 4 advanced DC motor-based submersible pumps in 2023 for agricultural and livestock watering projects. Manufacturers in China opened 25 new pump assembly facilities across four provinces, widely distributing solar water pumps to mechanize irrigation in remote locales. Germany witnessed the emergence of 15 local distributors focused on submersible pumps operating primarily on clean, solar-derived power. The World Bank financed 30 micro-finance programs that included solar pumping initiatives, enabling communities in Asia to secure stable solutions for clean water supply. Industry insiders often attribute the rising preference for submersible pumps to their durability and compatibility with existing borewell systems, which are integral in both residential water distribution and large-scale farming operations. Given the synergy between plentiful sunlight in dry regions and reliable pumping technology, solar water pumps are advancing rapidly as a vital resource for regions battling inconsistent power availability or high electricity costs.

Key Findings in Solar Water Pump Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 8.16 billion CAGR 10.10% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (35%) By Type Submersible Pump (55%) By Application Application (55%) By Motor Type AC Motor (65%) By Power Rating Below 10 HP (30%) Top Drivers Accelerating consumer shift toward sustainable, off-grid irrigation for small farmers.

Rising adoption of remote monitoring technologies that boost operational efficiency.

Enhanced policy support specifically for solar-based rural water management initiatives. Top Trends Integration of IoT-driven data analytics for efficient water allocation scheduling.

Rapid development of mobile-app-based pump controls enabling flexible operational management.

Emergence of lithium-battery power backups ensuring uninterrupted solar pumping solutions. Top Challenges Limited field servicing networks hamper large-scale deployment in remote geographies.

Fluctuating solar irradiance reduces pump reliability during extended monsoon seasons.

Complex logistics for panels hamper accessibility in remote rural localities.

Increasing Adoption Driven By AC Motors In Solar Pumping Solutions Worldwide

Higher efficiency and minimal maintenance requirements have steered numerous stakeholders in the solar water pump market toward AC motor-based solar water pumps. By early 2024, Shakti Pumps has delivered 8,600 AC-driven solutions to Eastern Africa, targeting crops that require consistent irrigation under challenging climate conditions. During the same window, TATA Power Solar facilitated 4,200 installations in horticulture belts across several Asian countries, citing ease of integration with existing electrical components. Concurrently, CRI Pumps supplied 2,100 AC motor systems to various municipal water authorities looking to align their infrastructure with reliable solar-based resources. Lorentz incorporated redesigned AC-driven modules in 900 agricultural setups in North Africa, enabling improved water discharge rates in regions experiencing water scarcity.

In regions prioritizing robust power output, AC motors stand out in the solar water pump market for their ability to handle extensive pumping hours without overheating. By mid-2024, Kirloskar initiated 5 upgraded testing lines for AC solar motors in response to higher installation demands in large farmland plots. Grundfos introduced specialized inverter systems for 750 AC-based pumps in resource-intensive sites across Southeast Asia, thus bolstering irrigation and livestock watering services. Implementing AC-driven units has also proven beneficial for communities that intermittently rely on grid connections, since the pumps can accommodate fluctuating voltages and operate consistently. As more ventures combine off-grid solar arrays with rugged AC motors, operators note improved performance in both moderately sized farming operations and larger commercial water projects.

Submersible Dominance Transforming How Agricultural and Commercial Sectors Utilize Modern Solar Pumps

Submersible solar pumps have emerged as a compelling choice for water projects that require major depth and dependable operation, and this dominance is notable in 2024. Lorentz equipped 1,500 high-capacity submersible units in West Africa’s crop irrigation schemes, enabling farmers to draw water from underground sources without extensive manual intervention. CRI Pumps in responded to solar water pump market needs by delivering 1,200 submersible solutions in Southern Asia, addressing demands for greater water output in locations lacking stable electricity. Jain Irrigation set up 950 submersible pumping systems in assorted commercial plantations, noting that these pumps reduced downtime associated with extreme weather fluctuations. Grundfos played a role in supporting 850 submersible installations across small-scale dairy farms, linking solar arrays to reliable underground water extraction.

Throughout vast agricultural fields and commercial estates, submersible pumps offer several distinct advantages. Shakti Pumps recorded 1,400 submersible deployments in horticultural projects in 2024, highlighting consistent flow rates vital for vegetables and fruit trees. TATA Power Solar confirmed 600 submersible systems integrated with drip irrigation lines in the solar water pump market for orchards and vineyard operations, reporting improved water distribution. Kirloskar adapted 700 units for sites requiring minimal noise pollution, referencing the quieter motor technology needed for livestock pens. In many cases, submersible solar pumps can effectively function in deeper bores, with reduced risk of mechanical damage from fluctuating water levels. This unique adaptability has spurred continuous interest from commercial enterprises seeking to ensure stable irrigation, pumping, and water transfer capabilities.

Below 10 Horsepower Configurations Securing Broad Acceptance Across Varied Global Markets

As installations expand across developing and developed regions alike in the solar water pump market, solar water pumps rated below ten horsepower have garnered widespread approval in 2024. Shakti Pumps introduced 2,500 units with horsepower ratings between 5 and 10 for village-level irrigation initiatives, offering solutions to small and medium-scale farms that cannot sustain heavier machinery. Kirloskar, meanwhile, distributed 1,800 lower-horsepower models throughout North African territories, where average well depths do not necessitate larger-capacity systems. Jain Irrigation confirmed 1,300 new setups that operate within the 5 to 9 horsepower range, highlighting simpler maintenance cycles and overall affordability. CRI Pumps completed 1,100 installations on community-owned farmland, noting that farmers appreciated the straightforward design for daily use.

Below ten horsepower configurations also align with smaller plots in various locales in the in the solar water pump market. Lorentz deployed 1,400 sub-10 HP pumps in Southeast Asian orchards, indicating efficient water delivery without overburdening limited solar panel arrays. Tata Power Solar fitted 900 of these lower-capacity pumps across remote regions with frequent cloud cover, allowing for consistent performance during partial sunlight. Grundfos verified 700 new incorporations of these pumps for horticulture sites that produce herbs and vegetables requiring moderate water flow. Farmers in many arid locations find these pumps particularly practical, as they deliver sufficient water volume without the logistical complexities that accompany higher horsepower systems. By matching agricultural realities with cost-effective technology, solutions under ten horsepower are emerging as the go-to choice for broader market acceptance.

High Demand Sources Reinforcing Sustained Utility For Solar Powered Water Pumps

A diverse range of agricultural and non-agricultural stakeholders in the in the solar water pump market has continued to elevate the demand for solar water pumps in 2024, demonstrating that these systems address multiple operational needs. In Central Asia, Shakti Pumps supplied 1,200 units to wheat and cotton farms reliant on consistent irrigation but limited by erratic power grids. CRI Pumps distributed 1,000 pumps to small-scale dairy cooperatives in India, indicating that these systems alleviate challenges related to hand-powered wells. Tata Power Solar fitted 900 pumps in orchard-rich regions of Southeast Asia, emphasizing the particular advantage of solar technology where water supply scheduling is critical. Meanwhile, Jain Irrigation assisted 850 micro-farming groups looking to upgrade rudimentary water extraction processes to more reliable, solar-driven operations.

Momentum is also noticeable in emerging industrial sites and smaller community developments, all of which depend on continuous water availability. Lorentz collaborated with local dealers to deliver 800 pumps for poultry farms and fish hatcheries in Eastern Europe, showcasing how these systems operate effectively under mild sun exposure. Grundfos confirmed 700 uses across multiple greenhouse facilities that cannot afford grid expansion in remote Western African zones. Kirloskar provided 600 pumps to residential complexes shaped by water scarcity, highlighting the ability of solar-powered solutions to run without heavy infrastructure. As new in the solar water pump market segments embrace these pumps for diverse applications, a consistent thread remains the same: submersible, AC-driven, and below ten horsepower variants are the primary drivers behind widespread acceptance, ensuring that solar water pumps remain indispensable for myriad water-related operations.

