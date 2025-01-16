Restaurant Technologies Names Chief Legal Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies has named Diana Geseking its first Chief Legal Officer, a promotion from her previous position of General Counsel with the company.

Geseking joined Restaurant Technologies in 2019 and has been responsible for overseeing the organization's legal functions and executing its legal strategy to align with overall business objectives. She has built a high-performing legal department that encompasses risk management, regulatory and compliance, corporate social impact initiatives, and general corporate legal matters.

“Diana is a tremendous legal and business mind who has navigated and led Restaurant Technologies through its double-digit growth year over year, a type of growth that comes with inherent challenges in an industry that is constantly changing,” said Jeff Kiesel. “Diana has proven herself to be an invaluable member of our senior executive team. Her leadership, legal counsel, and expertise will be a key part of our future success.”

Geseking and her team played a critical role in the company’s strategic growth and successfully led the organization through a merger and a private equity sale, as well as managing various product acquisitions and divestitures during her tenure. She also led the organization through the inherent legal challenges during the global pandemic such as quarantine restrictions that often varied by state and moving a national workforce to remote work.

Geseking also spearheaded the development of the company’s corporate social impact strategies as the chair of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program that includes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies. These strategies have led the organization to nationwide workplace recognition by Newsweek in several categories such as America's Greatest Workplaces, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing.

“I am honored to continue my work at Restaurant Technologies with a team that has elevated our organization as a leader in both foodservice and sustainability,” said Geseking. “I look forward to growing our company together and reaching new heights with the support of the Board, senior leadership, and a highly talented legal team.”

Geseking received her undergraduate degree from Amherst College in MA and her JD from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions for over 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management and AutoMist® solutions help “Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business. AutoMist automates hood and flue cleaning to reduce fire risk and create a cleaner, safer work environment.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit www.rti-inc.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X @RTIoil.

