Mitratech Releases 2025 State of Ethics Reporting Hotlines Research Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by Mitratech analyzed nearly 50,000 anonymous hotline reports from over 6,500 organizations to comprise its annual “2025 State of Ethics Reporting Hotlines" report.

Mitratech’s findings reveal a promising shift: speak-up culture is taking hold across organizations, with reports seeing a promising 25.5% increase from 2023 to 2024. AI and emerging tech are transforming data collection and analysis, while new whistleblower regulations, including the EU Whistleblower Directive and new DOJ Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program, are encouraging more employees to report. Despite ongoing improvements in compliance programs and reporting systems, retaliation concerns are shown to still impact reporting numbers.

"Today’s leaders are no longer only asking how to build a thriving culture — they’re focused on maintaining one that is resilient and can withstand constant change,” said Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO. “The key lies in smarter strategies: harnessing reliable workforce data to anticipate challenges, address employee concerns quickly, and foster higher levels of innovation in measuring results. This visibility is what will help teams stay agile enough to retain top talent and consistently deliver exceptional results back to the business.”

Over 6,500 organizations across key industries like healthcare, not-for-profit, financial services, technology, and manufacturing participated in Mitratech’s 2025 report, supplying roughly 50,000 anonymous hotline reports for analysis. The results indicate that 65% of responding companies employ 1-499 employees, and 35% employ 500 or more employees.

Key takeaways from the 2025 edition of Mitratech’s benchmark report include:

28% of reported incidences remain related to ethics and legal compliance issues, such as fraud, code of conduct violations, misconduct, and compliance

Privacy, security, and theft reports rose 15%, highlighting growing concerns about data protection and asset security

Hostile work environment and workplace violence reports decreased by 14%

Germany and the UAE saw a rise in reports, which may be attributed to recent legislation

Artificial Intelligence continues to have a major impact when used as a tool in conjunction with human judgment

Telephone reporting saw a 7% decrease from 2023 to 2024, while website reporting and email reporting increased 5% and 7%, respectively — all indicating a growing preference for online reporting methods

