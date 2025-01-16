Ring Commits $250,000 to Habitat LA’s ReBuild LA™ Wildfire Relief Fund

Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is proud to announce a $250,000 contribution from Ring (an Amazon company) to the ReBuild LA™ Wildfire Relief Fund. This significant gift is part of Ring’s ongoing partnership with Habitat LA, showcasing their unwavering commitment to helping families rebuild their lives after the devastating California wildfires.

The ReBuild LA™ Wildfire Relief Fund is a long-term emergency response effort dedicated to supporting wildfire survivors in Los Angeles. Many of these households are uninsured, underinsured, or have limited incomes. The fund addresses critical needs by providing:

Rebuilding and relocation assistance to ensure families have safe, stable housing.

Gift cards and vouchers for essential supplies and home furnishings.

Temporary rental and mortgage assistance for families with uninhabitable homes.

Ring’s continued support reflects their dedication to the well-being of families across Greater Los Angeles, particularly during times of crisis.

“Ring’s support demonstrates their unwavering commitment to the Greater Los Angeles community,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA. “Their generosity will provide critical resources to families affected by the recent wildfires, helping them begin the rebuilding process, and restore hope during this challenging time. Together, we are fostering strength, resilience and hope for families in need.”

Together, We Can ReBUILD LA™

The fund is an ongoing initiative, with resources deployed immediately to address urgent needs while building toward long-term recovery. Our mission is to build homes and communities, so everyone has a place to live with dignity. In times of disaster, it’s more important than ever to stand together and help those who need us most. Habitat LA’s efficient and transparent use of donations means that every dollar goes directly to helping the people of Los Angeles rebuild their homes and lives after this tragic event.

To donate and help rebuild Los Angeles, please visit Habitat LA ReBUILD LA™ Donation Page.