ClimateTech Connect Announces First Wave of Speakers for Inaugural Conference

Trailblazing Leaders Unveiled for ClimateTech Connect 2025, With More Announcements Coming Soon

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect , a groundbreaking conference dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration in climate adaptation and resilience, today unveiled the first wave of speakers for its highly anticipated inaugural event. Set to take place on April 15–16, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, this conference will bring together leaders from across industries to address the critical challenges posed by climate risk.

“All businesses, organizations, and communities need to have climate adaptation and resilience plans in place with the frequency and severity of extreme climate events,” said Megan Kuczynski , Founder and CEO of ClimateTech Connect. “ClimateTech Connect speakers will discuss strategies to create resilient communities and the technology necessary to mitigate climate risk. We proudly welcome these leaders to advance the conversation into action on this mission-critical subject.”

With speakers representing diverse industries, including insurance, financial services, built infrastructure, government, and adjacent corporations, ClimateTech Connect will serve as a hub for collaboration, empowering participants to drive meaningful change and foster climate resilience globally.

“I am proud to lend my expertise and insights as both an advisor and speaker at the inaugural ClimateTech Connect Conference. Climate resilience is a mission-critical focus, and now is the time to lead,” stated Francis Bouchard , Managing Director, Climate, Marsh McLennan.

Speaking about joining the esteemed lineup of speakers, Franklin Manchester , Global Insurance Strategic Advisor and Principal, SAS, said, “Addressing climate risk through mitigation, resilience, and adaptation are central themes of the Inaugural Climate Tech Connect conference. I am proud to join the lineup of distinguished speakers to advance the conversation further.”

Confirmed Speakers Include:

This first wave of speakers is only the beginning. Additional speakers and agenda details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. The conference brings together technological, engineering, and scientific innovations to mitigate the risk of and recover from increasingly frequent extreme climate events. The inaugural event is situated in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, strategically located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. USA. Join us for two days of inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, a product expo and experiential networking as we delve into the latest advancements and solutions in climate resilience. For event details, registration, and sponsorship, please visit our website .

