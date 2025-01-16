YES Communities Volunteers Spread Holiday Cheer by Partnering with Meals on Wheels

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the spirit of holiday giving, YES Communities is proud to announce that its team members came together on Friday, December 13, 2024, to support local communities by volunteering with Meals on Wheels. This heartwarming initiative reflects YES Communities' ongoing commitment to service and compassion throughout the year.

On December 13th, two volunteer YES Communities teams from the San Antonio market prepared, packaged, and delivered nutritious meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities. By partnering with Meals on Wheels, the volunteers ensured recipients received nourishing food while providing much-needed social interaction, a priceless gift during the holiday season.

“The holidays are a time for connection, compassion, and giving back,” said Karen Hamilton, COO at YES Communities. “Volunteering allows us to make a real difference for those who may feel isolated or face challenges during this season. It’s about coming together as a community to share joy, lend a helping hand, and remind others that they are not alone.

YES Communities recognize the importance of giving back, particularly during the holidays, when loneliness and food insecurity often intensify. Through participation in the Meals on Wheels program, the organization sought to bring smiles, foster gratitude, and inspire others to embrace the season of giving.

Volunteers shared their experiences of heartfelt connections formed during deliveries. “Volunteering with Meals on Wheels San Antonio was an incredible experience for our team,” said Suzanne Marcelous​​​​, Office Administration at YES Communities. “We had the opportunity to deliver meals, share smiles, and even chase down a couple of runaway pups during our route! It was heartwarming knowing we were able to brighten the day for more than 40 people with a warm meal and a kind interaction made this experience truly special.”

YES Communities, one of the nation’s largest operators of manufactured housing communities, remains dedicated to creating not just homes but thriving neighborhoods. Each year, every YES Communities staff member is provided eight hours of paid time for volunteer work through the YES We Care program. In 2024, YES team members have contributed over 5,600 hours of paid volunteer time through various causes and projects.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of modern families, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit www.yescommunities.com.